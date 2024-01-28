'Invisible Town': A Revealing Artistic Exploration of Bangkok

Acclaimed artist Thidarat Chantachua, popularly known as Mariem, has unveiled her latest solo exhibition, 'Invisible Town', at the SAC Gallery in Bangkok. This artistic exploration of Bangkok's lesser-known tales is open to the public from January 27 to March 23, providing a new lens through which to view the city.

Uncovering the Unseen

The exhibition features a diverse range of mediums, including tie-dye cloth with intricate embroidery, unique paintings adorned with stitches, and unconventional canvases such as roof panels. Mariem's utilization of everyday materials like crushed cans and mosquito wire screens in her sculptures is a testament to her creativity and commitment to depicting the city's truth. The stories that unfold through these sculptures reflect the city's ongoing struggle with severe air pollution.

From Darkness to Light

Mariem's previous works have been noted for their darker themes, but 'Invisible Town' marks a departure. The artist has opted for soft-colored materials and prints that capture the landscapes near her home, offering a more intimate and personal perspective on the city. However, the narrative of the exhibition extends beyond the personal, addressing broader issues resulting from inadequate urban planning in Bangkok.

A Global Conversation

'Invisible Town' is not just about Bangkok. The exhibition resonates with the shared experiences of burgeoning cities worldwide, making it globally relevant. It aims to foster dialogue on the challenges of urban growth and the importance of sustainable city design. The public opening event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on a Saturday, and the gallery remains open from Tuesday through Saturday, with no admission fee. This exhibition is an invitation to contemplate our cities and their future, through the lens of one artist's vision.