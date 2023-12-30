Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art

In a quaint Victorian terrace in Oxton Village, a secret masterpiece resided, the work of one man’s passion for ancient civilizations – artist Ron Gittins. This secret was unveiled only after his death in September 2019, revealing a rented flat transformed into a stunningly decorated haven.

Unveiling the Hidden World

The exterior of the terrace bore no hint of the magical world within. Walls and ceilings came alive with vivid murals, Egyptian hieroglyphics, underwater scenes, and portraits of historic figures. Two fireplaces, one sculpted into a lion’s head and the other into a bull’s head, stood as testaments to the unique artistic vision that Ron possessed.

A Life of Creativity and Eccentricity

Ron Gittins was not your average artist. His eccentricity and creativity were apparent from a young age. As a child, he crafted intricate soldiers from plasticine. Later in life, he channeled his talent into becoming a convincing Buddy Holly impersonator. Despite his evident creativity, Ron faced challenges in school, described as hyperactive and mischievous. His sister, Pat Williams, believes that these traits would be recognized as signs of autism today.

Preserving the Legacy

Ron’s art and his unique life story, including his idiosyncratic habits and a strained relationship with Pat due to unfulfilled political ambitions, have drawn attention. His niece, Jan Williams, also an artist, is determined to preserve his flat and his legacy. Art consultant Angela Samata has highlighted the significance of Ron’s work, classifying it as an example of Outsider Art – art created outside the conventional realm of the art world.