Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) is hosting a special ‘Exhibit of the Month’ for January 2024, which showcases a remarkable piece of Bengali folk art – the Manasa Ghat. This traditional terracotta pot, painted with the image of the serpent deity, Manasa Devi, is believed to offer protection against snake bites and symbolizes abundance and fertility.

A Deep Dive into Bengali Folk Art

The Manasa Ghat, originating from East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh), serves as a significant representative of Bengali folk art. It is marked by its distinctive painting style, with the image of the deity divided into four parts: Padan (the base), Deh Kund (the abdomen), the neck and head, and Kanat (the rim).

The Manasa Ghat, as explained by the Assistant Curator Dr. Ms. Soma Kiro, is not just an artistic creation but also a religious symbol. Manasa Devi, the serpent deity, is traditionally worshipped without an idol. Devotees use objects like a tree branch, an earthen pot, or an earthen snake, especially on the last day of Shravan month or Sankranti.

The Exhibit of the Month: Manasa Ghat

The exhibit, on display in the museum’s indoor exhibition building, Veethi Sankul, was inaugurated by Mr. Anirudh Mukherjee, the Director General of the Academy of Administration and Principal Secretary of the Public Asset Management Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Manasa Ghat on display stands out with its yellow, red, black, and white colors. Its design includes Astha-naga, the serpent, and a Trinayana, an eye on the forehead of the goddess.

Preserving Culture through Art

With the showcasing of the Manasa Ghat, the IGRMS continues its mission of preserving and promoting the rich tapestry of Indian cultural heritage. The exhibit provides an opportunity for visitors to delve deeper into the traditions, beliefs, and artistic expressions of Bengali folk art, reflecting the unique and diverse facets of India’s cultural mosaic.