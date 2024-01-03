en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) is hosting a special ‘Exhibit of the Month’ for January 2024, which showcases a remarkable piece of Bengali folk art – the Manasa Ghat. This traditional terracotta pot, painted with the image of the serpent deity, Manasa Devi, is believed to offer protection against snake bites and symbolizes abundance and fertility.

A Deep Dive into Bengali Folk Art

The Manasa Ghat, originating from East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh), serves as a significant representative of Bengali folk art. It is marked by its distinctive painting style, with the image of the deity divided into four parts: Padan (the base), Deh Kund (the abdomen), the neck and head, and Kanat (the rim).

The Manasa Ghat, as explained by the Assistant Curator Dr. Ms. Soma Kiro, is not just an artistic creation but also a religious symbol. Manasa Devi, the serpent deity, is traditionally worshipped without an idol. Devotees use objects like a tree branch, an earthen pot, or an earthen snake, especially on the last day of Shravan month or Sankranti.

The Exhibit of the Month: Manasa Ghat

The exhibit, on display in the museum’s indoor exhibition building, Veethi Sankul, was inaugurated by Mr. Anirudh Mukherjee, the Director General of the Academy of Administration and Principal Secretary of the Public Asset Management Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Manasa Ghat on display stands out with its yellow, red, black, and white colors. Its design includes Astha-naga, the serpent, and a Trinayana, an eye on the forehead of the goddess.

Preserving Culture through Art

With the showcasing of the Manasa Ghat, the IGRMS continues its mission of preserving and promoting the rich tapestry of Indian cultural heritage. The exhibit provides an opportunity for visitors to delve deeper into the traditions, beliefs, and artistic expressions of Bengali folk art, reflecting the unique and diverse facets of India’s cultural mosaic.

0
Artists/Artwork Bangladesh India
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates 'Floral Rendezvous' in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar

By BNN Correspondents

Prestigious Artist and Educator Pope.L Dies at 68, Leaving a Profound Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source

By BNN Correspondents

AllRightsReserved and KAWS Unveil Limited Edition CALM NIGHT Sculpture

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media ...
@Artists/Artwork · 3 hours
The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media ...
heart comment 0
Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away
Anna Uddenberg’s Art: Challenging Norms in the Digital Age

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg’s Art: Challenging Norms in the Digital Age
Alexis Smith, Pioneering Conceptual Artist, Dies at 74

By BNN Correspondents

Alexis Smith, Pioneering Conceptual Artist, Dies at 74
Alexis Smith, Renowned Southern California Artist, Dies at 74

By Quadri Adejumo

Alexis Smith, Renowned Southern California Artist, Dies at 74
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
21 seconds
South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
1 min
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
2 mins
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
2 mins
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
2 mins
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
2 mins
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
2 mins
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
2 mins
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app