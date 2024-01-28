Indian Heritage on Foreign Shores: Jeanneret Chairs Auctioned in Paris

In a recent event that has stirred up concerns over the protection of India's cultural heritage, a pair of chairs designed by renowned architect Pierre Jeanneret were sold for Rs 40 lakh in Paris. These chairs, originally part of the furniture collection at the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Chandigarh, were auctioned on January 24 by Piasa, a leading Parisian auction house.

Concerns over Protection of Heritage Items

This sale has triggered a renewed debate over the safeguarding of Indian heritage items. Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, has been particularly active in voicing his concerns. He has reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, shedding light on the issue of Chandigarh's heritage items being sold abroad, despite a ban.

Export Ban Ignored

In 2011, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) imposed a ban on the export of such artefacts from Chandigarh. However, foreign auction houses continue to defy this ban, selling these items without facing any legal consequences. According to Jagga, this practice has been ongoing for over a decade, with auction houses profiting from the sales of Indian heritage.

Call for Action

Jagga's correspondence with the ministers underlines the need for prompt action to curb such transactions. His letter brings to attention the inventory codes used in the sale of these chairs, implying they were sold as documented heritage items. It's a call to the central government to tighten the enforcement of laws protecting the nation's cultural heritage and ensure that the rich legacy of Indian design, as embodied by Jeanneret's work, is preserved for future generations.