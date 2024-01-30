Herman Miller Unveils Modernized Brand Identity, Featured in Dezeen Agenda

World-renowned furniture retailer, Herman Miller, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, a focal point in the latest edition of the Dezeen Agenda newsletter. Breathing new life into the brand, the redesign hails from the creative minds at Order, a New York design studio. The reinvigorated identity maintains a profound respect for Herman Miller's storied past, while simultaneously embracing a modern aesthetic that positions the brand within current design trends.

Söhne Typeface: A Nod to the Past

The most notable aspect of Herman Miller's new brand identity is the wordmark. Now presented in the contemporary Söhne typeface from Klim Type Foundry, the choice of typeface serves as an eloquent nod to the brand's earlier identity, crafted by graphic designer John Massey. The original Helvetica typeface, a significant design element of the past, has been subtly reimagined to resonate with today's design sensibilities.

Herman Miller: Balancing History and Modernity

The rebranding initiative is not simply a facelift for the company. It represents Herman Miller's ongoing commitment to preserving its historical essence, while evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing design landscape. The new identity strikes a perfect balance between the past and the present, a testament to the brand's ability to adapt and innovate while staying true to its roots.

Dezeen Agenda: A Weekly Digest of Design News

Alongside Herman Miller's rebranding, the latest edition of the Dezeen Agenda newsletter shone light on several other intriguing design-related topics. Among these were the announcement of Neom's 'exclusive sanctuary resort,' conceptual plans for a vineyard-covered airport terminal, and an insightful opinion piece by Matt Millington discussing the environmental impact of single-use plastics. Distributed every Tuesday, the Dezeen Agenda serves as a curated guide to the most significant news from the design world, making it an essential read for design enthusiasts and professionals alike.