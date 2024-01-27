Haryanvi Folk Artist Mahabir Guddu Honored with Padma Shri

Renowned Haryanvi folk artist Mahabir Guddu, a notable cultural figure from Haryana, has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The award, a significant recognition, acknowledges his substantial contributions to the domain of cultural arts. Guddu's distinguished career, spanning approximately half a century, is adorned with memorable performances of folk songs and humor, which he masterfully brought to life on stage.

A Journey from Gangoli Village to National Acclaim

Originating from the humble confines of Gangoli village in Jind district, Guddu has ascended to become a symbolic figure among cultural performers. His fame is particularly associated with his hit song 'Bum Lehri,' which enjoyed widespread popularity for many years. Beyond his artistic pursuits, Guddu also holds academic credentials with an MA and an MEd, indicating his deep-rooted commitment to education.

A Career Intersecting Art, Sports and Education

Guddu embarked on his artistic journey during his college years. His professional journey is equally impressive, having served in the Haryana Sports Department until 1991 and subsequently, the Education Department until 2020. Currently, he proudly holds the position of Additional Director in the Haryana Kala Parishad.

Championing Haryanvi Folk Art

With an evident pride in his roots, Guddu has played an instrumental role in bringing Haryanvi folk art into the national spotlight. His impressive roster of accolades includes leadership roles in representing Haryana folk dance at the Folk Fest Loktarang at the Republic Day function, a prestigious event organized by the Union Ministry of Culture, on four occasions. Alongside this, he is a recipient of the notable Sangeet Natak Academy and Pt Lakhimachand awards.

Transcending the realm of performance, Guddu has leveraged his music to champion social causes. His composition focusing on the 'Right to Education' and a CD release advocating for 'Beti Bachao' (Save the Daughter) are testament to his commitment to societal well-being.