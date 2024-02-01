Grand Rapids Public Museum Celebrates Black History Month with Innovative Exhibits

In a vibrant homage to Black History Month, the Grand Rapids Public Museum in Michigan is bringing the past to life through a series of compelling exhibits and events. Arranged meticulously throughout February, the museum has curated a unique space to reflect upon and celebrate the contributions of African American innovators, both on a local and global scale.

'Innovators: Celebrating Black History'

Scheduled for Saturday, the cornerstone event titled 'Innovators: Celebrating Black History' is set to bring the spotlight on the significant contributions of African American pioneers. The exhibit boasts an eclectic collection of items, ranging from everyday household items such as an eggbeater to the iconic Super Soaker. The initiative, helmed by Rob Schuitema, the museum's director of public programs, is an enthusiastic effort to honor black innovators and their groundbreaking work. This annual event, as indicated by Schuitema, not only acknowledges the past but also sets a precedent for future recognition.

A Blend of Local and Global Contributions

Mari Beth Johnson-Jelks, the museum's vice president of human resources and internal legal counsel, played an instrumental role in creating the exhibit. Her emphasis on recognizing local black innovators is a testament to the museum's commitment to reflect the diverse cultures of the city and region.

Historical Images and Social Justice Art

Adding layers of historical depth to the exhibit, the museum showcases images from Booker T. Washington's visit to Grand Rapids. These images, discovered in the museum's archive in March 2022, date back over a century and are connected to the Tuskegee Institute, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the past. Moreover, the museum is also displaying art and writings from the 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. This initiative, in partnership with Warner Norcross + Judd, features thought-provoking contributions from sixth graders in the Grand Rapids Public Schools. It reaffirms the museum's status as a community institution that fosters learning and cultural appreciation.