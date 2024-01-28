G. Luigi Rossi's HUMAN[KIND]: An Artistic Exploration of Human Connection

Running until February 11 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, an art exhibition titled HUMAN
Art as a Tool of Expression and Connection
Rossi's art transcends boundaries, inviting viewers to reflect on our shared journey, collective resilience, and the profound beauty found within the tapestry of human existence. The exhibition is characterized by a thoughtful arrangement of artworks that create an immersive and accessible experience for the audience. Each piece, marked by impactful inspiration and vivid colors, is a testament to the artist's recognition of the human connections that have influenced his work.
A Journey Through Colors and Emotions
During the opening speech, Rossi acknowledged the collective effort and support from those who believe in his art, which has made the exhibition possible. The use of color in his art has been remarked upon by curator Louis Laganà, who noted its emotional and historical resonance. Works such as Souls Ashore, Refuse the Obvious, Bastions of Glory, Analog and Digital, Ecce Homo, and In Spirit, encourage viewers to reflect on societal issues and the human journey.
G. Luigi Rossi: A Global Artist
Rossi, a German artist who resides in Malta and was born in Italy, is a full-time artist and creative director for Art Malta. He first gained public recognition in Malta with his solo exhibition in February 2016. Since then, he has showcased his work internationally, including a recent exhibit at the Galagan Art Museum in Chernihiv, Ukraine. The HUMAN