G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology

Renowned artist, G-Dragon, attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, making his presence felt among tech giants and fans alike. This marked his first official activity since signing with his new agency, Galaxy Corporation, an AI metaverse company. G-Dragon’s visit to the booths of top companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and HD Hyundai, drew considerable attention, sparking intrigue among Korean netizens.

Exploring the Future with HD Hyundai

At the HD Hyundai booth, Vice Chairman Jung Gi Seon personally guided G-Dragon, highlighting the company’s innovative technologies. The artist was given the opportunity to experience virtual reality simulations and observe unmanned and automated construction machinery, envisioned for futuristic infrastructure projects like underwater cities, space bases, and mines. These machines represent HD Hyundai’s ambitious vision for future construction.

G-Dragon’s Symbolic Gesture

During his visit, G-Dragon gifted Vice Chairman Chung a brooch depicting a white daisy flower, a symbol of ‘peace’ and ‘hope’. This brooch is also the emblem of G-Dragon’s fashion brand, ‘Peace Minus One’. This gesture was a significant part of G-Dragon’s interaction with the corporate world, intertwining elements of popular culture with the high-tech industry.

Celebrating the Fusion of Tech and Entertainment

Following the event, G-Dragon took to Instagram, sharing photos with HD Hyundai’s Vice Chairman. His participation at CES 2024 was not just an attendance, but a celebration of the fusion of technology and entertainment, a testament to the influence and reach of artists in arenas beyond music. His visit to CES 2024 not only attracted media coverage but also mirrored the increasing convergence of technology and the entertainment industry.