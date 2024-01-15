Fridah Ijai: A Beacon of Artistic Resilience in Nairobi

In the vibrant neighborhood of Mwihoko, Nairobi, 28-year-old Kenyan artist Fridah Ijai is at the finishing stage of what she refers to as her 'last portrait painting of 2023'. With an estimated selling price of $550, this piece is a significant contributor to her livelihood, as she relies heavily on her artwork for income. Fridah's clientele primarily comprises hotel and restaurant owners who possess a deep appreciation for art.

A Soulful Journey in Art

Describing her artwork as having a 'soul', Fridah's creations mirror the realities of life, controversial societal narratives, and the splendor of nature. Such an approach to her craft has brought her accolades, with some enthusiasts drawing parallels between her work and that of the renowned Leonardo Da Vinci. One of her notable works, 'In My Thoughts', found a buyer almost immediately after its completion.

From Nairobi to Rio de Janeiro

Fridah's artistry has not only been confined to East Africa. Her works have found a global platform, reaching art collectors as far away as Rio de Janeiro. This international recognition is a testament to her talent and the universal language of art that transcends geographical boundaries.

The Journey of a Self-Made Artist

Her journey as an artist is one of self-discovery and formal education. Fridah discovered her artistic talent at the tender age of 10 and pursued it relentlessly. She later obtained a bachelor's degree in fine art from Kenyatta University in 2022, blending her innate talent with formal training.

The Challenges and Inspirations

Like many African artists, Fridah faces challenges such as securing an adequate studio space and gaining local appreciation for her work. Most of her collectors are foreigners, underscoring the need for local art appreciation. Despite these obstacles, she remains undeterred, drawing inspiration from American artist Jean Michael Basquiat. With the unwavering support of her family and friends, Fridah continues to create, inspire, and challenge the societal narratives through her art.