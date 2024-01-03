en English
Artists/Artwork

Ford Bostwick’s Debut Exhibition ‘X_x_X’: A Revolution in Chair Design

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Ford Bostwick’s Debut Exhibition ‘X_x_X’: A Revolution in Chair Design

Artist and designer Ford Bostwick has made waves in the design world with his debut solo exhibition ‘X_x_X’, recently showcased at the renowned B.Y.B STUDIO. The intriguing title, pronounced as ‘X by X’, refers to the defining characteristic of the collection: square cross-sections of varying sizes used in the construction of the chairs.

Revolutionizing Chair Design

Bostwick’s collection featured four chairs, each crafted from a single material and standardized to the same scale. The distinct feature of these chairs is their square cross-sections that range from 1×1-inch sticks to 4×4-inch beams. This unique design choice reflects Bostwick’s exploration of scale and material within a consistent structural parameter, an approach that ties in with his background in architecture and engineering.

Where Simplicity Meets Aesthetics

At the heart of Bostwick’s design philosophy lies the values of simplicity, robustness, comfort, and portability. He believes in allowing the natural aesthetics and cultural significance of the materials to shine through without excessive manipulation. This thought process is evident in the exhibition, where the unadulterated beauty of the chosen materials is on full display.

A Multi-Sensory Experience

The ‘X_x_X’ exhibition went beyond just showcasing Bostwick’s furniture designs. It also offered an immersive experience with sitting-height mirrors, a thoughtful addition that resonates with the local fashion boutiques near B.Y.B STUDIO. Furthermore, visitors had the opportunity to delve into Bostwick’s creative process through a six-hour video featuring his workshop processes in real-time.

With the success of this debut exhibition, Bostwick plans to expand this series by incorporating different sizes, materials, and types of furniture in the future. The design world anticipates with bated breath to see what this innovative artist will come up with next.

Artists/Artwork Fashion
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

