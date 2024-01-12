en English
Forbes Joins Forces with Rarible to Launch Web3 Art Contest

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Forbes Joins Forces with Rarible to Launch Web3 Art Contest

In a groundbreaking move, Forbes has joined forces with Rarible, a leading NFT marketplace, to inaugurate a Web3 art contest. The initiative aims to shed light on the talents of emerging digital artists and provide a global platform for their creativity and narrative prowess. This unique contest is an integral part of Forbes’ strategic approach to leverage the NFT trend and support the burgeoning Web3 community.

The Contest and its Rewards

Open to all creators and artists, the contest focuses on rewarding the top 10 winners with substantial prizes. These include digital collectibles and grants made up of MATIC tokens, courtesy of the Polygon network. The first-place winner is set to receive an additional 3,000 MATIC and an exclusive chance to have their artwork featured on a digital ticket for NFT.NYC 2024.

Esteemed Panel of Judges

The contest will be judged by a panel of seven prominent Web3 community leaders, including Randi Zuckerberg, Bryan Brinkman, Debbie Soon, Ovie Faruq, Farokh, Betty, and Sara Baumann. The diverse and illustrious panel underscores the industry’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation.

Forbes’ Involvement in the Web3 Domain

This contest isn’t Forbes’ maiden venture into the Web3 and NFT realm. The esteemed publication has previously attempted to capitalize on the NFT trend by introducing digital collectibles based on their ‘Richest People in the World’ list. Furthermore, Forbes organized a metaverse event in The Sandbox game platform, signaling their increasing interest in the digital realm and its potential.

Winners of the contest will be highlighted in Forbes’ publication and Rarible’s homepage, marking a significant milestone in their digital art career. The contest is a testament to the transformative power of Web3 and its potential to revolutionize artistic expression and recognition on a global scale.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

