Fire and Renewal: Jessie Homer French’s Artistic Reemergence at 83

The art world is witnessing a remarkable emergence of an 83-year-old self-taught artist, Jessie Homer French. Working from her garage-studio situated in the high desert of Southern California, she is captivating audiences with her vividly intense and compelling interpretations of landscapes. A common thread weaving through her art is the depiction of cemeteries, but what truly sets her work apart is her recurrent focus on wildfires. Her paintings, characterized by bold hues of orange, yellow, and black, have been featuring fires for decades, even predating her association with Ed Ruscha, a renowned pop conceptualist who also uses fire as a motif in his work.

Homer French’s Fascination with Fire

French’s fascination with fires traces back to the 1980s, when she observed a controlled burn during a hiking trip. This experience sparked an enduring interest in the nature of wildfires, leading her to explore this theme repeatedly in her artwork. The intensity and destructive beauty of these fires are captured in her vibrant palette, with every stroke embodying the uncontrolled power of nature’s fury.

‘Normal Landscapes’ – An Exhibition of Renewal

French’s latest exhibition, ‘Normal Landscapes,’ is set to open at the Various Small Fires gallery in Los Angeles. Unlike her previous works, this exhibition doesn’t merely focus on the destructive aspect of fires. Instead, it presents a unique perspective on the aftermath of wildfires, highlighting the cycle of destruction and renewal inherent in nature. Through her art, French paints a picture of resilience, depicting scenes of wildflowers blooming from the burnt soil and trout jumping in a creek, set against a backdrop of blackened tree trunks. These scenes, though born out of devastation, are a testament to the indomitable spirit of nature.

A Flourishing Career in the Autumn of Life

At an age when most people are stepping back, Jessie Homer French is stepping up, experiencing a surge in her career as her work gains recognition in the art world. Her unique vision and dedication to her craft are receiving the appreciation they deserve, proving that talent and passion know no age limits.