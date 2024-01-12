en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Fire and Renewal: Jessie Homer French’s Artistic Reemergence at 83

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Fire and Renewal: Jessie Homer French’s Artistic Reemergence at 83

The art world is witnessing a remarkable emergence of an 83-year-old self-taught artist, Jessie Homer French. Working from her garage-studio situated in the high desert of Southern California, she is captivating audiences with her vividly intense and compelling interpretations of landscapes. A common thread weaving through her art is the depiction of cemeteries, but what truly sets her work apart is her recurrent focus on wildfires. Her paintings, characterized by bold hues of orange, yellow, and black, have been featuring fires for decades, even predating her association with Ed Ruscha, a renowned pop conceptualist who also uses fire as a motif in his work.

Homer French’s Fascination with Fire

French’s fascination with fires traces back to the 1980s, when she observed a controlled burn during a hiking trip. This experience sparked an enduring interest in the nature of wildfires, leading her to explore this theme repeatedly in her artwork. The intensity and destructive beauty of these fires are captured in her vibrant palette, with every stroke embodying the uncontrolled power of nature’s fury.

‘Normal Landscapes’ – An Exhibition of Renewal

French’s latest exhibition, ‘Normal Landscapes,’ is set to open at the Various Small Fires gallery in Los Angeles. Unlike her previous works, this exhibition doesn’t merely focus on the destructive aspect of fires. Instead, it presents a unique perspective on the aftermath of wildfires, highlighting the cycle of destruction and renewal inherent in nature. Through her art, French paints a picture of resilience, depicting scenes of wildflowers blooming from the burnt soil and trout jumping in a creek, set against a backdrop of blackened tree trunks. These scenes, though born out of devastation, are a testament to the indomitable spirit of nature.

A Flourishing Career in the Autumn of Life

At an age when most people are stepping back, Jessie Homer French is stepping up, experiencing a surge in her career as her work gains recognition in the art world. Her unique vision and dedication to her craft are receiving the appreciation they deserve, proving that talent and passion know no age limits.

0
Artists/Artwork United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
20 mins ago
Jessie Homer French: A Vibrant Artistry Amidst Nature's Resilience
In the vast expanse of Southern California’s high desert, 83-year-old self-taught artist Jessie Homer French’s vibrant artistry comes alive. Steeped in the stark beauty of her surroundings, her work paints a vivid narrative of life, death, and the indomitable spirit of nature. With an exhibition titled ‘Normal Landscapes’ at the Various Small Fires gallery in
Jessie Homer French: A Vibrant Artistry Amidst Nature's Resilience
Carbondale Clay Center Begins 2024 with 'Volume 1: Reshaping Roots', an Exhibition by Joanne Seongweon Lee
2 hours ago
Carbondale Clay Center Begins 2024 with 'Volume 1: Reshaping Roots', an Exhibition by Joanne Seongweon Lee
Hypebeast's Weekly Roundup: Top New Music Tracks Released
2 hours ago
Hypebeast's Weekly Roundup: Top New Music Tracks Released
The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition
58 mins ago
The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Razor Blade Guitar, Makes Generous Offer to Travis Kelce
1 hour ago
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Razor Blade Guitar, Makes Generous Offer to Travis Kelce
Engaging with Social Reflections: Steven Carr Clark's Exhibition at Warwick Art Gallery
1 hour ago
Engaging with Social Reflections: Steven Carr Clark's Exhibition at Warwick Art Gallery
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
1 min
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
1 min
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
2 mins
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
2 mins
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
3 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
3 mins
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
5 mins
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
6 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
44 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
50 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app