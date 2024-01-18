Featherstone Honors Mining Heritage with 'The Unbroken Wheel' Art Installation

A monumental tribute to the rich mining heritage of Featherstone, a 2.5-tonne sculpture, titled The Unbroken Wheel, is set to be permanently installed near Wakefield Road. The artwork is the brainchild of artist Luke Perry, and is commissioned by the Featherstone Town Council, reflecting the town's mining past and its aspirations for the future.

Advertisment

Mining Heritage in Steel and Text

The sculpture incorporates two decommissioned mining wheels, each four meters high, framed by large steel structures. These structures are adorned with text by local writer Ian Clayton and contributions from community members, weaving together the town's history and its people's stories. Each wheel symbolizes different facets of the town's narrative: one, painted in red oxide, stands for heritage; the other, in galvanized silver, signifies hope.

Featherstone: A Town Carved by Coal

Advertisment

Featherstone's history is deeply intertwined with the coal industry. The town saw a significant boom during the industrial revolution, its population swelling to over 10,000 by the end of the 19th century, largely due to the influx of miners. However, this prosperity came with a steep human cost. The town is remembered for the Featherstone Massacre in 1893, when soldiers opened fire on striking miners, resulting in two deaths.

Public Art as Commemoration and Inspiration

The Unbroken Wheel is not the first significant art installation in Featherstone. The town is home to the War Horse, a tribute to the soldiers from Featherstone who died in the First World War. The Unbroken Wheel is seen by the Featherstone Town Council as a way to celebrate the local mining legacy in a manner that is reflective, positive, and inspirational for future generations. The installation has received planning permission from Wakefield Council, marking another step in Featherstone's journey of remembering its past while looking towards the future.