en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Enigmatic Anglo-Saxon Artefact Found in Norfolk Sparks Curiosity

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Enigmatic Anglo-Saxon Artefact Found in Norfolk Sparks Curiosity

In a captivating discovery near Langham, Norfolk, an enigmatic object of the Anglo-Saxon era has been unearthed, leaving historians and archaeologists intrigued. This gilded silver artefact, dating back to the late 8th or early 9th Century, is not only a testament to the sophistication of ancient artisanship but also a puzzle that has yet to be solved.

Unravelling the Enigma

The artefact is diminutive in size with a diameter of just 19.4mm. It boasts a meticulous design with a flat, circular top and short, straight sides forming a shallow, hollow cylinder. The object is adorned with a meticulously crafted spiral pattern and a backward-looking animal, possibly a horse. This design bears a striking resemblance to the style found in the Book of Kells or the Lindisfarne Gospel, both renowned for their intricate illustrations.

The creation of this piece involved a sophisticated technique known as gilding, wherein mercury was mixed with powdered gold to accentuate the design – a process indicative of the high level of craftsmanship of the period.

The Mystery Deepens

Helen Geake, the Norfolk Finds Liaison Officer and a respected historian, commented on the artefact. She highlighted the high level of craftsmanship evident in the piece, despite its small size. However, the specific function of this object continues to baffle experts. Geake speculates that it might have been part of a staff, the rest of which has decayed over the centuries.

Declared a Treasure

Adding to its mystique, the object has been officially declared a treasure by a coroner. The Norwich Castle Museum has expressed interest in acquiring this remarkable piece to add to its collection.

The discovery of this Anglo-Saxon object not only contributes to our understanding of historical artisanship but continues to spark curiosity among experts and history enthusiasts alike. As we delve deeper into the mysteries of the past, such finds serve as intriguing glimpses into the creative prowess and technical skills of our ancestors.

0
Artists/Artwork History United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

By Waqas Arain

Microangelo's Masterstroke: Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' Recreated in a Needle's Eye

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

AI in Art: OpenAI Appoints First Artist in Residence Amid Growing Tensions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ikepo Soyinka: A Rising Star in the Artistic World ...
@Artists/Artwork · 6 hours
Ikepo Soyinka: A Rising Star in the Artistic World ...
heart comment 0
Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art

By Dil Bar Irshad

Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art
Art and Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Luminaries in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Art and Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Luminaries in 2023
Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at Age 75

By Geeta Pillai

Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at Age 75
Sudarsan Pattnaik Honors PM Modi’s Mother with Sand Tribute

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sudarsan Pattnaik Honors PM Modi's Mother with Sand Tribute
Latest Headlines
World News
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
28 seconds
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
51 seconds
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
4 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
7 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
8 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
8 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
9 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
10 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
12 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
29 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
42 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
50 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app