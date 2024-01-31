Empowering Women through Art: Islamabad Hosts Painting and Computer Poster Competition

Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 recently played host to a remarkable event focused on the intersection of art and empowerment, organized by the International Governance and Sustainability Institute (IG-SI) and the Federal Directorate of Education. The Painting and Computer Poster Competition, adorned with the inspiring theme 'Empower Women - Empower Pakistan', aimed to underline the importance of gender equality and the empowerment of women, cornerstones of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

Uniting Art and Empowerment

Bringing together 34 students from 17 colleges across Islamabad, the competition served as a platform to celebrate the evolution and diversity of artistic expression. Participants showcased their creativity through traditional painting and digital art, demonstrating the dynamic nature of art in conveying powerful themes such as women's empowerment.

Highlighting the Importance of SDG-5

Addressing the gathering, Founding Director and CEO of IG-SI, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, underscored the underutilization of women in Pakistan and emphasized the significance of SDG-5, which focuses on gender equality and women's empowerment. Quoting the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Report 2023, he called for comprehensive strategies, including education and economic participation, to empower women in the country.

The event culminated in a celebration of the commitment and creativity of the young participants. Top positions in the competition were awarded to Eman Asif, Abeeha Adnan, and Afzeen Fatima, among others, in recognition of their impressive artistic contributions towards the cause of women empowerment.