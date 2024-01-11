Ducktown’s History Comes Alive in Janice Merendino’s Latest Exhibit

In the heart of Atlantic City rests a neighborhood, Ducktown, vivid with the stories of immigrants, both past and present. The tales of this historically Italian neighborhood have been brought to life by acclaimed Philadelphia artist, Janice Merendino. A recipient of the 2018 Moore College of Arts and Design Distinguished Alumni Award, Merendino has unveiled her latest exhibit, ‘Ducktown: An Atlantic City Immigration Story’, at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.

Melding History and Art

Opening its doors recently, the exhibit is slated to run until March 31, offering a captivating glimpse into the heart of Ducktown. Merendino’s collection includes around 50 works of mixed media and ink, meticulously crafted from historical family photos and recent shots captured by her husband. The exhibit serves not just as a visual treat, but as a testament to the neighborhood’s heritage and transformation over time.

The Inspiration Behind the Exhibit

Merendino’s connection to Ducktown is a personal one, having spent her childhood years there. Inspired by the warm welcome she received from its current residents upon a recent visit, she decided to honor the neighborhood’s heritage with this exhibit. Today, Ducktown is a melting pot of cultures, home to Hispanic, Bangladeshi, and Vietnamese immigrants, among others. Merendino’s exhibit is a tribute to this cultural diversity and the evolution of the neighborhood over time.

Engaging the Community

Michael Cagno, executive director of the Arts Garage and president of the Ducktown Community Development Corporation, views the exhibit as a bridge between the community and the Arts Garage. The hope is that ‘Ducktown: An Atlantic City Immigration Story’ will resonate with local residents and inspire them to engage more with the Arts Garage. The exhibit transcends the bonds of blood, connecting past and present residents by the shared history of their place.