en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Dombivli’s Towering Book Temple: A Monument to Literature and Culture

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Dombivli’s Towering Book Temple: A Monument to Literature and Culture

In the bustling city of Dombivli, nestled within the confines of the Savalaram Sports Complex, a remarkable spectacle unfolds. A massive replica of the Ram Temple, constructed entirely using 62,500 books, stands as a testament to the city’s literary fervor and cultural heritage. The structure, a feat of artistic ingenuity, measures 50 feet in length, 80 feet in width, and 40 feet in height.

Effort of Dedication and Artistry

This extraordinary structure was not built overnight. It is the fruit of 30 days of meticulous labor and dedication by a local artist. The creative genius behind this impressive initiative is Pundalik Pai, who runs Pai’s Friends Library in the city. Pai is renowned for his annual multilingual book exchange program, an event that has been fostering a love for reading in Dombivli for the past six years.

A Unique Book Exchange Program

This year, Pai, in collaboration with local BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan, decided to host the book exchange program in a rather distinctive manner. The aim was to attract more participants and offer an experience comparable to visiting the Ram Temple for those unable to journey to Ayodhya. The book exchange exhibition, scheduled to open on January 19th, presents an opportunity for book enthusiasts to exchange their read books for new ones in various languages.

More Than Just an Exhibition

But the event is not just about books; it’s a celebration of knowledge, culture, and community. The inauguration of the temple’s kalash took place under the supervision of the public works minister, Ravindra Chavan. This grand exhibition also focuses on science and scientists, fostering a deeper understanding of these fields among the attendees.

The book temple, a symbol of Dombivli’s cultural richness and love for literature, will be open to the public from January 19 to January 28. It is not merely a structure but a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting literature and fostering community engagement.

0
Artists/Artwork Books India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
55 mins ago
Artist Guennadi Kalinine: Capturing Human Likeness Through Portraiture
Guennadi Kalinine, an artist of many talents, has recently pivoted his creative focus towards portraiture. His subjects of choice are his acquaintances, many of whom are fellow Dundas residents. A skilled painter, printmaker, art teacher, and restorer of paintings and religious icons, Kalinine has also been known to handcraft and embellish stringed instruments such as
Artist Guennadi Kalinine: Capturing Human Likeness Through Portraiture
Burlington Invites Local Artists to Design Three New Murals
4 hours ago
Burlington Invites Local Artists to Design Three New Murals
Armaan Malik Celebrates Album Success with Exclusive 'In The AM' Merchandise Line
4 hours ago
Armaan Malik Celebrates Album Success with Exclusive 'In The AM' Merchandise Line
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
1 hour ago
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
Harlem Fine Arts Show: A Global Artistic Odyssey Begins
3 hours ago
Harlem Fine Arts Show: A Global Artistic Odyssey Begins
Litvak Museum Opens in Vilnius: A Tribute to Rafael Chwoles
4 hours ago
Litvak Museum Opens in Vilnius: A Tribute to Rafael Chwoles
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
9 seconds
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
14 seconds
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
23 seconds
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
29 seconds
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks
4 mins
NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks
Texas So. Tigers to Face Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Basketball Clash
5 mins
Texas So. Tigers to Face Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Basketball Clash
Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB
5 mins
Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
5 mins
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters
5 mins
Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
10 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges in Boston
15 mins
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges in Boston
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
1 hour
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
1 hour
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app