Dombivli’s Towering Book Temple: A Monument to Literature and Culture

In the bustling city of Dombivli, nestled within the confines of the Savalaram Sports Complex, a remarkable spectacle unfolds. A massive replica of the Ram Temple, constructed entirely using 62,500 books, stands as a testament to the city’s literary fervor and cultural heritage. The structure, a feat of artistic ingenuity, measures 50 feet in length, 80 feet in width, and 40 feet in height.

Effort of Dedication and Artistry

This extraordinary structure was not built overnight. It is the fruit of 30 days of meticulous labor and dedication by a local artist. The creative genius behind this impressive initiative is Pundalik Pai, who runs Pai’s Friends Library in the city. Pai is renowned for his annual multilingual book exchange program, an event that has been fostering a love for reading in Dombivli for the past six years.

A Unique Book Exchange Program

This year, Pai, in collaboration with local BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan, decided to host the book exchange program in a rather distinctive manner. The aim was to attract more participants and offer an experience comparable to visiting the Ram Temple for those unable to journey to Ayodhya. The book exchange exhibition, scheduled to open on January 19th, presents an opportunity for book enthusiasts to exchange their read books for new ones in various languages.

More Than Just an Exhibition

But the event is not just about books; it’s a celebration of knowledge, culture, and community. The inauguration of the temple’s kalash took place under the supervision of the public works minister, Ravindra Chavan. This grand exhibition also focuses on science and scientists, fostering a deeper understanding of these fields among the attendees.

The book temple, a symbol of Dombivli’s cultural richness and love for literature, will be open to the public from January 19 to January 28. It is not merely a structure but a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting literature and fostering community engagement.