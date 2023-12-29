Dina Broadhurst: Celebrating Fitness and Personal Intrigues

Renowned ‘nude’ artist, Dina Broadhurst, has become the talk of the town, not for her artistry, but for a striking bikini photo shared on Instagram that celebrates her toned physique. At 46, Broadhurst’s athletic figure, highlighted by her defined abs, is a testament to her consistent workout regimen and a beacon of inspiration for many.

Celebrating Fitness with Bernadette Fahey

Broadhurst’s fitness journey is closely tied to her collaboration with Bernadette Fahey, a Pilates trainer renowned for her work with high-profile socialites in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Fahey’s fitness approach goes beyond traditional exercises, integrating meditation, breath work, and stretches into the routine. Her targeted muscle exercises, characterized by small repetitive movements, are key to Broadhurst’s toned appearance.

Fitness Secrets: Planking and Lunges

According to Fahey, planking is vital for full-body engagement, while lunges are instrumental in sculpting legs and strengthening glute muscles. These exercises, combined with Broadhurst’s dedication, are the secret behind her enviable physique. In her fitness mantra, Fahey also encourages star jumps for up to five minutes during the Christmas season to elevate the heart rate, a simple yet effective tip for maintaining fitness.

Linking Personal Life to Fitness

Amid her fitness journey, Broadhurst’s personal life has also been a subject of interest. She was recently linked to millionaire property investor Tony Benjamin, with an Instagram post of a beach outing subtly hinting at the relationship. The image, featuring a man’s hands on her back, added a touch of intrigue to her already fascinating life.