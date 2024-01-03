DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

Design firm DECERES has unveiled the Credo Collection, a unique blend of modern design and traditional craftsmanship, for Obakki, a lifestyle brand known for cultivating meaningful connections between artisans, consumers, and designers. Rooted in the principles of conscious consumerism, the Credo Collection is a testament to the dynamism of contemporary Mexican design.

A New Chapter in Modern Design

The collection is punctuated by several standout pieces, including the Gotha Bookcase. This design marvel impresses with its solid structure and the innovative concept of suspended tension. The bookcase is a perfect embodiment of the collection’s ethos, harmoniously melding modern aesthetics with age-old craftsmanship.

Beyond Aesthetics: Functionality Meets Art

Joining the bookcase is the multifaceted Olter Dining Table, characterized by its broad expanse and trayed tabletop – a design that transcends mere aesthetics to offer practical functionality. The collection is rounded off with the Juddas Chair and Stool, pieces that cleverly incorporate storage solutions while retaining their primary purpose as seating arrangements.

Fostering Connections and Conscious Consumerism

The Credo Collection serves as a physical representation of the bridge DECERES and Obakki are building between modern design principles and artisanal heritage. But beyond the physical, the collection is also a symbol of the connections fostered between consumers, designers, and artisans, all while contributing to meaningful philanthropic initiatives. Every purchase from the collection supports the Obakki Foundation’s philanthropic work in Africa and Mexico, making each piece a tangible contributor to a larger global narrative.