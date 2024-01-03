en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

Design firm DECERES has unveiled the Credo Collection, a unique blend of modern design and traditional craftsmanship, for Obakki, a lifestyle brand known for cultivating meaningful connections between artisans, consumers, and designers. Rooted in the principles of conscious consumerism, the Credo Collection is a testament to the dynamism of contemporary Mexican design.

A New Chapter in Modern Design

The collection is punctuated by several standout pieces, including the Gotha Bookcase. This design marvel impresses with its solid structure and the innovative concept of suspended tension. The bookcase is a perfect embodiment of the collection’s ethos, harmoniously melding modern aesthetics with age-old craftsmanship.

Beyond Aesthetics: Functionality Meets Art

Joining the bookcase is the multifaceted Olter Dining Table, characterized by its broad expanse and trayed tabletop – a design that transcends mere aesthetics to offer practical functionality. The collection is rounded off with the Juddas Chair and Stool, pieces that cleverly incorporate storage solutions while retaining their primary purpose as seating arrangements.

Fostering Connections and Conscious Consumerism

The Credo Collection serves as a physical representation of the bridge DECERES and Obakki are building between modern design principles and artisanal heritage. But beyond the physical, the collection is also a symbol of the connections fostered between consumers, designers, and artisans, all while contributing to meaningful philanthropic initiatives. Every purchase from the collection supports the Obakki Foundation’s philanthropic work in Africa and Mexico, making each piece a tangible contributor to a larger global narrative.

0
Artists/Artwork Lifestyle Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

Patchwork Vessel Collection: A Triumph in Glass Craftsmanship

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design

By Salman Khan

Honoring the Legacy of Loïs Mailou Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts

By BNN Correspondents

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries ...
@Artists/Artwork · 1 hour
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries ...
heart comment 0
Paul Cassar’s Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis’s First Christmas Crib

By Quadri Adejumo

Paul Cassar's Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis's First Christmas Crib
Hub Gallery to Host Ian Joseph Jackson’s ‘The Liberation Of Color II’

By BNN Correspondents

Hub Gallery to Host Ian Joseph Jackson's 'The Liberation Of Color II'
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

By Muhammad Jawad

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month
Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates ‘Floral Rendezvous’ in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar

By BNN Correspondents

Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates 'Floral Rendezvous' in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
1 min
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
1 min
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
2 mins
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
2 mins
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
2 mins
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
2 mins
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
3 mins
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
3 mins
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
20 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app