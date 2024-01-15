en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post

Renowned Indian singer, K.S. Chithra, fondly dubbed as the ‘Little Nightingale of India’, recently fell prey to a cyber attack. This digital onslaught occurred after she posted on social media, urging people to participate in the forthcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chithra’s Call for Unity

On her social media platform, Chithra encouraged individuals to chant hymns in honor of Lord Ram on January 22. She also requested people to light lamps at their homes in the evening as part of the ceremony. Initially, her post garnered positive responses, reflecting the unity and shared cultural heritage of her followers. However, it soon attracted malicious attacks online, marring the harmony that the singer endeavored to foster.

Grand Inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is an event of national significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous other dignitaries are expected to attend. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended invitations to 56 countries for this consecration ceremony, reflecting the global reach and influence of Indian culture. The grand initiative is set to span 56 countries as dignitaries extend invitations to 10 crore homes for the inauguration of the Ram Temple. Preparations are in full swing for the grand temple opening, with the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chithra’s Illustrious Musical Journey

K.S. Chithra is a distinguished artist with over four decades of experience in the music industry. She has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various languages, a testament to her versatility and broad appeal. Her illustrious career is marked by numerous awards, including six National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards (South), and 36 state film awards across six states. Despite the cyber attack, the ‘Little Nightingale of India’ continues to inspire and unite people through her music.

0
Artists/Artwork Cybersecurity India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
2 mins ago
Ed Isaacs' Black Country-Inspired Sketches Draw Thousands to Wolverhampton Gallery
Wolverhampton’s local art gallery has seen an influx of around 3,000 visitors in just three weeks, drawn to an exhibition featuring the evocative sketches of local artist Ed Isaacs. Titled ‘Drawing Places,’ the showcased artworks offer a unique perspective on the Black Country, encouraging residents to envision their hometown in new and imaginative ways. A
Ed Isaacs' Black Country-Inspired Sketches Draw Thousands to Wolverhampton Gallery
Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm
6 hours ago
Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
20 hours ago
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action
1 hour ago
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action
Banksy Unveils 'Valentine's Day Mascara': A Provocative Stand Against Domestic Violence
2 hours ago
Banksy Unveils 'Valentine's Day Mascara': A Provocative Stand Against Domestic Violence
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
5 hours ago
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
Latest Headlines
World News
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
17 seconds
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
37 seconds
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
1 min
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
1 min
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
2 mins
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
2 mins
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
2 mins
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
2 mins
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app