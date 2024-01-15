Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post

Renowned Indian singer, K.S. Chithra, fondly dubbed as the ‘Little Nightingale of India’, recently fell prey to a cyber attack. This digital onslaught occurred after she posted on social media, urging people to participate in the forthcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chithra’s Call for Unity

On her social media platform, Chithra encouraged individuals to chant hymns in honor of Lord Ram on January 22. She also requested people to light lamps at their homes in the evening as part of the ceremony. Initially, her post garnered positive responses, reflecting the unity and shared cultural heritage of her followers. However, it soon attracted malicious attacks online, marring the harmony that the singer endeavored to foster.

Grand Inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is an event of national significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous other dignitaries are expected to attend. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended invitations to 56 countries for this consecration ceremony, reflecting the global reach and influence of Indian culture. The grand initiative is set to span 56 countries as dignitaries extend invitations to 10 crore homes for the inauguration of the Ram Temple. Preparations are in full swing for the grand temple opening, with the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chithra’s Illustrious Musical Journey

K.S. Chithra is a distinguished artist with over four decades of experience in the music industry. She has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various languages, a testament to her versatility and broad appeal. Her illustrious career is marked by numerous awards, including six National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards (South), and 36 state film awards across six states. Despite the cyber attack, the ‘Little Nightingale of India’ continues to inspire and unite people through her music.