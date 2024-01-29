Cream Cake Attack on 'Mona Lisa': A Climate Protest?

On a seemingly regular Sunday, the quiet halls of the Louvre Museum in Paris echoed with a startling incident. An individual, cunningly disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair, created a scene of chaos by hurling a cream cake at one of the world's most treasured paintings, the 'Mona Lisa.' The iconic artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, however, remained unscathed, its safety ensured by the bulletproof glass that has protected it for years.

The History of Attacks on Mona Lisa

While the recent cream pie protest may seem outlandish, it is not the first time that the 'Mona Lisa' has been a target for vandals. The history of the painting's attacks traces back to 1911 when it was stolen by Vincenzo Peruggia, an Italian glazier. Peruggia hid the masterpiece in his apartment for two years, claiming his act was one of 'patriotism', intending to return the painting to its homeland. Following its recovery, the 'Mona Lisa' fell victim to multiple other acts of vandalism, including an acid attack and a stone thrown at it in 1956, leading to the installation of bulletproof glass to protect it.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Unfortunately, the protective measures did not deter future vandals. Further incidents of attack occurred in 1974 and 2009, involving red paint and a ceramic cup, respectively. Each time, the bulletproof glass proved its worth, effectively ensuring the safety of the priceless painting.

The Cream Cake Incident: A Protest?

The recent cream cake attack is presumed to be a climate-related protest. This suspicion is fuelled by recent events in France, where farmers have been protesting across the country. The cream cake assailant's intentions, while unclear, appear to be part of a broader call to action for sustainable and healthy food, echoing the farmers' protests and reflecting an increasing trend of using art attacks as a form of protest to demand more action to protect the planet.