Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein

In the heart of South Bend, at St. Matthew Cathedral, a dedicated seamstress, Anna Stein, has been meticulously crafting hand-tailored vestments and religious linens for clergy and religious services for over two decades. Stein’s journey, spanning more than 20 years, began in Manhattan, where she honed her skills on men’s suits and the illustrious Oscar de la Renta line. From there, her path led her to establishing a home business, creating beautiful wedding dresses and carrying out alterations.

A Nod to the Past, an Eye on the Future

Influenced by her grandmother’s love for sewing, Stein’s passion was further nurtured through home-economics classes. Her work is not just a job but a vocation, rooted in her deep faith and commitment to serving her community. Her role at St. Matthew Cathedral expanded beyond just seamstress work. She took on the responsibilities of a Sacristan and headed the church decoration committee, meticulously ensuring that every detail of the church’s appearance reflected its sacred purpose.

Mastering the Art of Cost-Effective Craftsmanship

Stein’s work is known for its high quality and cost-effective approach. Sourcing liturgical fabric, initially a challenge, has now been simplified thanks to online shopping. Despite the intricacy of her work, she estimates the average cost of materials for a vestment to be around $100, with each one taking more than 10 hours to create. This frugality does not compromise the beauty or sanctity of her work, as she has proved over the years.

Legacy in Thread

Some of Stein’s most cherished projects include crafting garments for Bishops Jenky and Rhoades and creating a wedding gown for her daughter. Looking ahead, she is excited about making vestments for her grandson, seminarian Andrew Barnes, who is on the path to being ordained a deacon and later a priest. Despite choosing to semi-retire, Stein will continue to serve St. Matthew Cathedral with her skillful needlework, etching her legacy one stitch at a time.