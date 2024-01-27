'Cool Mum' Demonstrates Unique Scarf Fashion Trend Followed by Celebrities

A creative maven and self-proclaimed 'cool mum' has lit up the fashion world with a novel method to craft a bow tie from a long beaded necklace and a scarf. In a video shared with her followers, she demonstrates the process in a step-by-step manner. Beginning with folding the necklace to her desired length, she ties the scarf at the bead strand's end, and finally shapes it into a bow. The final product, when paired with her red corporate jacket, painted a picture of simplicity, creativity, and elegance that left her followers in awe.

Trend of Print Scarves

This innovative fashion tip comes at a time when print scarves are making a big splash in the fashion industry. These versatile accessories have been gaining popularity among celebrities for their unique ability to enhance and add a stylish edge to outfits. The trend of using scarves as a fashionable accessory has permeated high street fashion, with both designer brands and retailers offering a wide selection of stylish scarves.

Nigerian Celebrities Embrace the Trend

Among those embracing this trend are notable Nigerian celebrities such as Nancy Isime, Ini Idima-Okojie, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Sharon Ooja. These trendsetters have been spotted incorporating scarves into their outfits, demonstrating that a simple accessory can indeed elevate one's look. Whether worn around the neck, tied in the hair, or used as a belt, scarves have proven to be a versatile and stylish accessory.

Riding the Wave of Scarf Fashion

From the likes of Sofia Richie to everyday fashion enthusiasts, the scarf trend is all around us. As an affordable and easily accessible fashion item, scarfs offer a unique opportunity for individuals to express their personal style and creativity. As seen in our 'cool mum's' bow tie creation, a scarf can be transformed into a variety of stylish accessories with a little imagination.