Artists/Artwork

Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal

The exiled Chinese artist, Ai Weiwei, known for his outspoken criticism of various governments and their policies, has unveiled a new studio in the serene Alentejo region of Portugal. An hour’s drive southeast of Lisbon, the studio stands as a testament to Ai’s affinity for blending traditional Chinese artistry with modern sensibilities. Unable to return to China without risking detention, Ai has found solace and tranquility in this Portuguese retreat, far removed from the urban hustle of Beijing and Berlin where his other studios are located.

Unconventional Architecture

The 30,000 square feet studio is an exquisite display of traditional Chinese joinery techniques, devoid of any nails or adhesives. A vast, open-plan space, wood-framed and resplendent in the rural Portuguese landscape, the studio is an artistic marvel in its own right. It is a poignant reflection of Ai’s progressive approach to art, with minimal indication that it is the residence of a world-renowned artist, except for a Lego rendition of his work ‘Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn’.

Life Amidst Artifacts

Ai shares the property with three assistants and a few pets, living amidst artifacts of the house’s previous owners. The tranquility of the rural retreat provides a stark contrast to the controversy that often shadows Ai’s public persona. From his comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict that resulted in the postponement of his London exhibition, to his remarks about German society after relocating from Berlin, Ai’s words often send ripples across the global socio-political landscape.

Ai’s Digital Presence

Despite his quieter life in Portugal, Ai continues to wield his influence through social media platforms, sharing his thoughts on various global issues. With a less visible presence in terms of public controversies, Ai’s new Portuguese home provides him with the solitude he seeks, allowing his art to flourish amidst the tranquility of the Portuguese countryside.

Artists/Artwork Portugal Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

