Artists/Artwork

Chesterton Art Center Honors MLK Day with Unique Community Event

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Chesterton Art Center Honors MLK Day with Unique Community Event

In the heart of downtown Chesterton, the Chesterton Art Center is set to commemorate the upcoming Martin Luther King Day in a unique way. The event, aptly titled ‘MLK Day: Art Builds Community‘, is scheduled for January 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program is designed to celebrate the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights leader renowned for his non-violent approach to combating racial inequality.

Art, Activism, and Community

The art center, located at 115 S. 4th St., promises an array of art making activities, all inspired by King’s fervent activism. From zinemaking to a collaborative weaving project and creating personalized secret message cards, the event has something for everyone. Adding to the richness of the program, there will be a story corner, featuring books that explore themes of social and racial justice.

The Chesterton Art Center underscores the critical role of learning through art and togetherness, advocating that such experiences can fortify individuals, families, and communities alike. The event is not only open to the public and free of charge, but also encourages attendees to actively participate in the activities, all while reflecting on Dr. King’s work and the significant role of art in instigating community change.

A Call to Register

Although the event is free, it does require pre-registration. Those interested are encouraged to visit the Chesterton Art Center’s website or call for more information.

Art as a Tool for Change

Jillian Bridgeman, the Education Director at the Chesterton Art Center, expressed her excitement about hosting the event. She emphasized the vital role of art in storytelling and in building a sense of community. This event, she believes, is a testament to how art can serve as a catalyst for change, echoing the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King and his fight for equality.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

