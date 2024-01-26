Charly Palmer: An Artist Honoring Black Life and History

Charly Palmer's art, a tribute to Black life and history, has seen a surge in recognition, gracing the covers of Time magazine, adorning award-winning music albums, and now, commemorating African-American pioneer, Constance Baker Motley, on a postage stamp. This notable period in Palmer's career, characterized by prominent commissions and widespread acclaim, mirrors the artist's dedication to the celebration of Black heritage and the representation of his ancestors.

Artwork Honoring an African-American Pioneer

The 47th Black Heritage postage stamp, featuring Palmer's portrait of Constance Baker Motley, is a testament to Motley's contributions as the foremost African-American woman to serve as a federal judge and argue before the U.S. Supreme Court. The stamp, unveiled by the United States Postal Service, serves as a symbolic tribute to Motley's remarkable achievements and the enduring impact of her groundbreaking career.

'The New Brownies Book': An Ode to Black Families

Alongside these significant commissions, Palmer has co-authored a book with his wife, sociologist Karida Brown. Titled 'The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families', the book is a modern homage to the original Brownies Book, a 1920s publication curated by W.E.B. Du Bois, featuring works by eminent Black writers for children, including Langston Hughes. The book, published by Chronicle Books, is currently available for purchase online.

Charly Palmer and Visible Men Academy: A Partnership for Art and Education

As an artist committed to projects that align with his beliefs, Palmer's latest endeavor is a collaboration with the Visible Men Academy, a tuition-free K-5 charter school in Sarasota, Florida. The 'Visible Art Grows Hearts' show at the Sarasota Bayfront Community Center will showcase Palmer's art, with a portion of the sales going toward supporting the academy. The exhibition, running from January 31 to February 2, 2023, is designed to inspire the academy's students. Palmer plans to conduct a youth program during his visit and various events, including a meet and greet, are planned.