Artists/Artwork

Century-old Maple Tree Transformed into Wildlife Artwork in Chatham

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Century-old Maple Tree Transformed into Wildlife Artwork in Chatham

In a remarkable display of artistry and craftsmanship, Mike Winia, a renowned chainsaw carver, has successfully transformed an age-old Sugar Maple tree into a captivating work of art in Chatham, located on Crerar Drive. The tree, which stands majestically in the front yard of Brad and Colleen Fauser, now showcases intricately carved figures of wildlife, including four eagles, an owl, and a mother black bear with her cubs.

A Tribute to Nature’s Splendor

This unique sculptural masterpiece symbolizes power, unity, and connection. The conception of this project originated from the Fausers, who wished to repurpose the tree they feared might fall on their house. The task, which required Winia’s expertise for three to four weeks, now stands as a testament to the tree’s historical beauty and the couple’s enduring commitment to preserving nature.

From Tree to Masterpiece: The Process

Winia, who also manages a woodlot company, collaborated with the Fausers to design the captivating piece of art. Utilizing scaffolding, he first stripped the bark and then proceeded to preserve and seal the wood, ensuring the longevity of the tree and its new-found form.

Winia’s Craft: A Neighborhood Attraction

Winia, a resident of Bothwell, is a seasoned participant in the high-level international chainsaw carving circuit. In his craft, he solely relies on a chainsaw, steering clear of finer tools. This dedication to his craft has resulted in his work becoming a neighborhood attraction, drawing attention and appreciation from local community members and visitors alike. The Fausers, who moved back to Chatham-Kent in 2021, have now added a significant landmark to their residence, a symbol of nature that resonates deeply with the community.

Artists/Artwork Wildlife
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

