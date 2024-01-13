Carlton Mitchell: Turning Adversity into Community Transformation

Carlton Mitchell, a resident of St. Louis, embarked on a personal journey in 2008 that would lead to a significant transformation of his community. His tale is one of resilience, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of a dream. It all began when a wall of his freshly purchased 110-year-old house collapsed, compelling him to take matters into his own hands and rebuild it himself. This incident, coupled with a sermon he remembered about overcoming discouragement, sparked a flame of determination within him.

Uncloaking the Gift of Encouragement

Mitchell, who had always been interested in uplifting others, decided to take an online motivational gift test. The result revealed his gift of encouragement. This revelation left him pondering for a decade, contemplating how best to employ this gift. His answer came in the form of a community-centered art gallery and event center.

Braving the Storm

Despite several challenges, including thefts, vandalism, and even losing his job at Boeing, Mitchell remained unfazed. He completed his home in 2009 and went on to establish the Exodus gallery in 2011. This 5,000 square foot gallery was designed to showcase the work of local artists and host character-building activities. It was more than a gallery; it was a beacon of hope and a hub of creativity for the community.

Transforming the Delmar Divide

Mitchell’s efforts have played a pivotal role in the positive transformation of the neighborhood, now referred to as the Delmar Maker District. His journey, which started with a personal setback, has culminated in an inspiring testament of resilience and community development. Mitchell continues to manage government engineering contracts for the Defense Contract Management Agency alongside running the Exodus gallery.