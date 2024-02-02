Candis 'Candy' Cave and Jennell Allyn Jaquays: Remembering Two Inspiring Lives

Two beloved figures, Candis 'Candy' Cave and Jennell Allyn Jaquays, have left an indelible imprint on their respective communities, leaving behind legacies that will continue to inspire for generations. Candy, a long-time DJ and club manager in Dallas' LGBTQ community, passed away on January 25, 2024 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Jennell, an influential figure in the gaming community, succumbed to Guillan-Barré Syndrome after a three-month battle.

Remembering Candy

Candy Cave, a prominent figure in Dallas' LGBTQ community, was known for her work as a DJ and club manager, particularly at the well-known club, Juggs. Despite leaving the bar industry 25 years ago for a career at Home Depot, her impact on the community is still palpable. She retired in July 2023 and relocated to Alexander, Arkansas to be closer to her family. At the age of 68, with her wife Connie Mclain by her side, Candy lost her battle with cancer.

She is mourned by her wife, her nephew Geoff Gustitus, other family members, and even her dog Bailey. In her memory, donations are being encouraged to The Humane Society or the local ASPCA, reflecting her love for animals.

Jennell Allyn Jaquays: A Legacy in Gaming and Advocacy

Jennell Allyn Jaquays, a 67-year-old resident of Heath, Texas, left a lasting mark on the world of gaming. A prolific artist and game designer, Jennell made significant contributions to Dungeons & Dragons campaigns like 'Caverns of Thracia' and worked with various companies in the video game industry. Beyond her professional achievements, Jennell was an advocate for transgender rights and served as creative director for the Transgender Human Rights Institute.

Her wife, Rebecca Heineman, children, stepchildren, and grandchildren survive Jennell. Her legacy in art, advocacy, and her contributions to the gaming industry will continue to resonate for years to come.