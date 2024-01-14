Brooklyn Museum to Host ‘GIANTS’: An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Collection

Brooklyn Museum is gearing up to host ‘GIANTS’, an exquisite art exhibition that will feature more than 100 works by renowned African American artists. This event, curated by the dynamic duo of American singer Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, is aimed at showcasing the profound influence and substantial contribution of African American artists in the global art sphere.

‘GIANTS’: An Ode to African American Art

The exhibition, aptly titled ‘GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’, is set to lay bare the couple’s vast and impressive art collection. This assembly of art pieces will offer a unique opportunity to witness the diversity and talent within African American art. The event is scheduled to take place in the Great Hall of the Brooklyn Museum, with its grand opening slated for February 10.

Spotlight on Artist Meleko Mokgosi

Among the artists whose works will be featured is Botswana-born artist Meleko Mokgosi. As an artist who has consistently demonstrated his creative prowess, Mokgosi’s inclusion in this exhibition not only affirms his artistic clout but also underscores the global appreciation of African American artistry.