en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Bernard Tschumi’s Parc de la Villette: A Landmark of Deconstructivist Architecture

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Bernard Tschumi’s Parc de la Villette: A Landmark of Deconstructivist Architecture

Swiss architect Bernard Tschumi cemented his place in architectural history with his first constructed project, Parc de la Villette, in Paris. This revolutionary work, completed in 1983, is now hailed as a masterpiece of deconstructivism, a movement marked by fragmentation and the manipulation of a structure’s surface.

From Paper Architect to Master Builder

Before this seminal project, Tschumi earned the moniker of a ‘paper architect’, a term used for architects known for their theoretical work but with little to none of their designs constructed. With Parc de la Villette, he transitioned from theory to practice, his innovative design standing out amongst 470 submissions from 70 countries.

A Radical Approach to Design

The park is adorned with 26 red, staircase-like structures that serve dual purposes – as art installations and functional spaces such as cafés and climbing towers for children. This design, emblematic of deconstructivism, broke away from traditional forms. Instead, it chose to dismantle and reassemble elements in novel ways, setting a new direction in the architectural landscape.

Deconstructivism and Its Proponents

In 1988, Tschumi’s work, along with architects like Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry, was showcased in the Deconstructivist Architecture exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. These architects, through their designs, challenged conventional norms and emphasized the movement of people within spaces.

Unraveling the Architectural Tapestry

Despite his international success, replete with projects such as the Acropolis Museum in Athens and the BLUE residential building in New York, it took Switzerland some time to embrace Tschumi’s designs. Eventually, he made a mark in his homeland with significant projects like the headquarters for Vacheron in Geneva and Carnal Hall at Le Rosey boarding school.

Tschumi’s philosophy of architecture, centered on the interaction between space, events, and movement, continues to inspire. He prompts us to question established ideas, to explore the potential of architecture, and to realize that the pulse of a design lies in its human element.

0
Artists/Artwork Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
9 mins ago
Kaunas Unveils 'Taškas': A Sculptural Tribute to Lithuania's Unique Letter 'Ė'
In a stirring display of cultural pride and linguistic heritage, the city of Kaunas, Lithuania, now hosts a new sculpture dedicated to the only uniquely Lithuanian letter, “Ė”. The artwork, christened “Taškas”—translating to “Dot” in Lithuanian—stands as a tribute to the distinctiveness of the Lithuanian language. This colossal piece, both in symbolism and physicality, weighs
Kaunas Unveils 'Taškas': A Sculptural Tribute to Lithuania's Unique Letter 'Ė'
Varanasi Weavers Craft Sarees Celebrating Ram Temple Inauguration
6 hours ago
Varanasi Weavers Craft Sarees Celebrating Ram Temple Inauguration
MarcoPolo700 Foundation: Retracing History, Building Cultural Bridges
6 hours ago
MarcoPolo700 Foundation: Retracing History, Building Cultural Bridges
Madden Museum Showcases Colorado's Finest Living Painter, Daniel Sprick
23 mins ago
Madden Museum Showcases Colorado's Finest Living Painter, Daniel Sprick
13-Year-Old Sketch Artist Lands Internship at Louis Vuitton
3 hours ago
13-Year-Old Sketch Artist Lands Internship at Louis Vuitton
'Rumi Dreams': AI meets Art in a Tribute to Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi
4 hours ago
'Rumi Dreams': AI meets Art in a Tribute to Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi
Latest Headlines
World News
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
15 seconds
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
20 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
1 min
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Birmingham City Appoints Tony Mowbray as New Manager Amid Performance Resurgence Strategy
2 mins
Birmingham City Appoints Tony Mowbray as New Manager Amid Performance Resurgence Strategy
Essendon's Darcy Parish and Wife Grace Stanton Expecting First Child
2 mins
Essendon's Darcy Parish and Wife Grace Stanton Expecting First Child
Puntland State Electoral Commission Releases Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins
Puntland State Electoral Commission Releases Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election
Rishi Sunak Courts Northern England Voters with 'Leveling Up' Pledge
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Courts Northern England Voters with 'Leveling Up' Pledge
Groundbreaking ALS Research: Potential Pathway for New Treatments
4 mins
Groundbreaking ALS Research: Potential Pathway for New Treatments
Protests in Awdal Region Could Shift Geopolitical Landscape, Says MP Ayub Ismail Yusuf
4 mins
Protests in Awdal Region Could Shift Geopolitical Landscape, Says MP Ayub Ismail Yusuf
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
1 hour
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
4 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets
6 hours
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app