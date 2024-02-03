Beatles' Collaborative Painting 'Images of a Woman' Auctioned for $1.74 Million

In an extraordinary blend of music and art, a unique painting titled 'Images of a Woman', collaboratively created by the legendary Beatles during their 1966 Japan tour, fetched $1.74 million at Christie's auction house in New York. The painting, crafted on traditional Japanese 'washi' paper, is significant to Beatles' history as it is the only known artwork made and signed by all four Beatles - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Art Born out of Seclusion

During their stay at the old Tokyo Hilton Hotel, the Beatles found themselves confined due to the overwhelming fan presence in Tokyo. To pass the time, each member contributed to this painting from a corner, converging towards the center, where they left their signatures. The artwork is a testament to the individual styles of each member, with Harrison and Starr opting for watercolor, while Lennon and McCartney chose acrylic.

A Piece of Beatles' History

The 'Images of a Woman' stands as a poignant symbol of a special period in Beatles' history. The band ceased touring just two months after their visit to Tokyo, making this painting indicative of one of the last times the quartet spent such close time together as a group. Beatles' biographer Mark Lewisohn opines that the painting holds sentimental value as the band never again had the opportunity to bond in the same manner.

Surpassing Expectations at Auction

The painting was estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000, but the final sale at Christie's far exceeded these expectations, reaching $1.74 million. The auction, part of 'The Exceptional Sale', also featured other iconic pop culture memorabilia, including Janis Joplin's vest and Elvis Presley's guitar. However, the Beatles' painting emerged as the star, marking one of the highest sums ever paid for a piece of Beatles memorabilia.

In conclusion, the sale of 'Images of a Woman' not only signals the enduring legacy of the Beatles but also underscores the intertwined relationship between music and art. As the only known painting made and signed by all four Beatles, it remains a rare piece of memorabilia, capturing an intimate moment of the world's most influential band.