Bahamian Artist Transforms Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas with Vibrant Murals

Bahamian visual artist and curator, Angelika Wallace-Whitfield, has breathed life into Royal Caribbean International's largest ship, the Icon of the Seas, by completing an impressive project of painting four murals. Winning the esteemed Royal Caribbean's Caribbean Artists Discovery program, Wallace-Whitfield was handpicked to adorn the ship with her artistic flair, given a respectable commission budget of $175,000.

A Cruise Ship Transformed into a Canvas

Two of her murals are positioned portside, drawing inspiration from the ethereal pink sands of Harbour Island. These murals are a symphony of aqua, mauve, pink and sandy beige, intricately woven with shell and seaweed imagery. Completing the quartet of murals, the remaining two are meticulously placed at the ship's embarkation point. Towering two-stories tall, these murals mirror the lush flora of The Bahamas, utilizing a color palette inspired by Bahamian beaches, native fruits, and flora. The vibrant aesthetics of these murals align seamlessly with the brand ethos of Icon of The Seas.

An Artistic Journey Across the Seas

Wallace-Whitfield's artistic journey took a significant turn when she won her category in fall 2023. By mid-December, she found herself onboard the ship in Spain, painting her vision onto the walls. After a break, she resumed her work, completing the larger murals at the embarkation point in Puerto Rico in January. Adapting to the competition, the specific type of paint, and the varying climate, this project, albeit challenging, emerged as one of her career favorites and a proud achievement.

Leaving a Mark on the World's Largest Cruise Ship

Her work, now adorning the world's largest cruise ship, resonates with over 5,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members. A master of acrylic latex paint and occasionally spray paint, Wallace-Whitfield's journey from studying medicine to chasing her passion for art is truly inspiring. Today, she stands tall as a full-time muralist and a lecturer at The University of The Bahamas, advising fellow Bahamian artists to practice their craft and build a community.