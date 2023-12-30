Arun Yogiraj’s Sculpture of Ram Murti Chosen for Pran Pratishtha

With the sacred ritual of Pran Pratishtha on the horizon, a sculpture of Ram Murti, crafted by renowned Karnataka artist Arun Yogiraj, has been singled out for this divine honor. This selection process, akin to a spiritual audition, involved a lineup of three masterful sculptures, each a unique interpretation of the deity, created by different artists.

The Art of the Divine

Pran Pratishtha, a cornerstone of Hindu tradition, is a ceremony that breathes life into a deity’s idol. This consecration ritual is believed to summon divine presence into the sculpture, transforming it into a vessel for worship. The process usually unfolds through a series of potent rites and mantras, invoking the deity’s essence into the artwork.

A Resonating Representation

Out of the artistic trinity, Arun Yogiraj’s representation of Ram Murti emerged as the most resonant. This signifies that his work not only embodied exemplary artistic skills but also strongly aligned with the cultural and traditional expectations tied to such a momentous religious event.

Measuring Artistic and Spiritual Merit

The selection of Yogiraj’s sculpture signals a high level of craftsmanship and adherence to the religious sentiments and iconographic norms required for an idol intended for worship. The final idol, standing 51 inches tall, will depict Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, embodying innocence and divinity in equal measure. The consecration ceremony will span seven days starting on January 16, with an array of rituals and activities culminating in the final consecration on January 22.

As we inch closer to the event, the anticipation surrounding Yogiraj’s sculpture and the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony continues to heighten. This event not only marks a significant moment in religious history but also underscores the impact of artistry in shaping spiritual experiences.