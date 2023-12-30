en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Arun Yogiraj’s Sculpture of Ram Murti Chosen for Pran Pratishtha

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 am EST
Arun Yogiraj’s Sculpture of Ram Murti Chosen for Pran Pratishtha

With the sacred ritual of Pran Pratishtha on the horizon, a sculpture of Ram Murti, crafted by renowned Karnataka artist Arun Yogiraj, has been singled out for this divine honor. This selection process, akin to a spiritual audition, involved a lineup of three masterful sculptures, each a unique interpretation of the deity, created by different artists.

The Art of the Divine

Pran Pratishtha, a cornerstone of Hindu tradition, is a ceremony that breathes life into a deity’s idol. This consecration ritual is believed to summon divine presence into the sculpture, transforming it into a vessel for worship. The process usually unfolds through a series of potent rites and mantras, invoking the deity’s essence into the artwork.

A Resonating Representation

Out of the artistic trinity, Arun Yogiraj’s representation of Ram Murti emerged as the most resonant. This signifies that his work not only embodied exemplary artistic skills but also strongly aligned with the cultural and traditional expectations tied to such a momentous religious event.

Measuring Artistic and Spiritual Merit

The selection of Yogiraj’s sculpture signals a high level of craftsmanship and adherence to the religious sentiments and iconographic norms required for an idol intended for worship. The final idol, standing 51 inches tall, will depict Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, embodying innocence and divinity in equal measure. The consecration ceremony will span seven days starting on January 16, with an array of rituals and activities culminating in the final consecration on January 22.

As we inch closer to the event, the anticipation surrounding Yogiraj’s sculpture and the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony continues to heighten. This event not only marks a significant moment in religious history but also underscores the impact of artistry in shaping spiritual experiences.

0
Artists/Artwork India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Martha Stewart's Instagram Revolt Against Ageism Amid a World Grappling with Climate Change

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Guardians of the World's Largest Puzzle Collection Move to Italy

By Quadri Adejumo

Hyperallergic's 2023 Art Roundup: A Year of Impactful Exhibitions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stash Media Celebrates the Power of Animation in 2023: Showcases Seven Outstanding Explainer Videos

By Shivani Chauhan

Artist's Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park ...
@Africa · 13 hours
Artist's Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park ...
heart comment 0
Vatican Announces Prestigious Art Competition for Global Catholic Artists

By Quadri Adejumo

Vatican Announces Prestigious Art Competition for Global Catholic Artists
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
22 seconds
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
2 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
2 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2 mins
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
2 mins
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
3 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
4 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
4 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
6 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app