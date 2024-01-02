Arun Yogiraj’s Sculpted Idol Chosen for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

The esteemed sculptor Arun Yogiraj, known for his exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, has been chosen to sculpt the idol of Lord Rama for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The selection of this Mysuru-based artist for this prestigious task underscores his remarkable talent and the reverence for his work.

Arun Yogiraj: A Legacy of Sculpting

Coming from a lineage of renowned sculptors, Arun Yogiraj’s work encapsulates the essence of India’s rich cultural history. His portfolio includes striking statues of notable figures such as Subhash Chandra Bose, Adi Shankaracharya, B.R. Ambedkar, and Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, among others. These masterpieces have not only earned him accolades but have also solidified his reputation as one of the country’s most gifted sculptors.

Selection of the Idol: An Event of Cultural Significance

The idol, chosen unanimously by the temple trust, is set to be installed during the ‘Prana Pratishtapana’ ceremony—a profound Hindu ritual that symbolizes the infusion of life into a deity’s idol. This decision marks a remarkable milestone in the preparation for the deity’s installation at the temple, an event eagerly awaited by devotees and followers around the world.

High Anticipation for the Installation Ceremony

The Ram Mandir’s inauguration, scheduled for January 22, has already stirred a wave of anticipation across the nation. The Prana Pratishtapana ceremony, in particular, is a monumental event that signifies the readiness of the idol for worship. As the country awaits this significant occasion, the selection of Arun Yogiraj’s idol adds an extra layer of cultural significance and reverence to this landmark event.