Africa

Artist’s Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
In the heart of Johannesburg, an artist’s vision and tenacity have breathed new life into a once crime-ridden park. James Delaney, a local artist, has spearheaded a decade-long initiative to breathe new life into a 16-hectare public space known as The Wilds. The transformation of the park from a hotspot for illegal activities into a safe, bustling public space is a testament to the power of community engagement and artistic interventions.

Restoring Safety and Beauty

Delaney’s mission was not without challenges. Despite facing sporadic contention from the parks department and navigating the complexities of a city ridden with crime, Delaney remained resilient. His unconventional methods and the engagement of hundreds of volunteers have transformed the once menacing and overgrown park into a popular and safe space for the local community and tourists alike.

Engaging the Community

Central to Delaney’s approach was invoking a sense of ownership and pride among the locals. The park, now attracting approximately 10,000 visitors a month, has become a hub for interaction, creativity, and rejuvenation. It’s not just about aesthetics; the transformation has fostered a sense of community involvement and belonging among the residents of Johannesburg.

Inspiring Change Beyond Borders

The ripple effect of Delaney’s success in The Wilds has been far-reaching. His work has sparked the rehabilitation of other parks in Johannesburg, amplifying the social and cultural enrichment of the community. More than just a story of one park, it’s a testament to the transformative power of art and community engagement, and a model that other cities can learn from to reclaim and revitalize their public spaces.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

