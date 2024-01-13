Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events

In an exhilarating display of esports intersecting with entertainment, renowned artist Ylona Garcia mesmerized spectators with her dance performance during the opening act of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024. This marked a defining moment in the trend of incorporating live performances into gaming events, thereby enhancing the audience experience and setting an energetic tone for the competition.

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024

This significant esports tournament has become a platform where gamers from across the region come together to compete in various games. Taking place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on January 13 and 14, 2024, the Grand Finals featured 26 of the best Dota 2 and VALORANT teams vying for a prize pool of US$200,000.

A Blend of Esports and Entertainment

The inclusion of top Filipino artists like Sarah Geronimo, SB19, Ylona Garcia, KZ Tandingan, and Sandwich, further elevated the event. Fans not only got to witness a fierce competition but also enjoyed performances that added a unique flavor to the gaming event. Ylona Garcia’s dance act was particularly well-received, demonstrating the evolving nature of esports events.

Connecting Acer with the Gaming Community

The Asia Pacific Predator League, backed by Acer, aims to bridge the gap between the tech giant and the gaming community. It also promotes the thriving esports community in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the gaming competition and live performances, the event also included meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors Cong TV and Alodia Gosiengfiao. Acer announced that the subsequent host country for the tournament would be Malaysia, reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering esports across the region.