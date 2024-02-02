Artist Jeannette Bradley: Preserving Black History through Abstract Art

In the heart of Tampa, Florida, an artist is painting a picture of history, culture, and life. Jeannette Bradley, using the medium of abstract African American art, is crafting a narrative that is both evocative and thought-provoking. Her tool of choice? A symbol deeply entrenched in American history - cotton.

Art as a Medium of History

Bradley's recent works of art feature paintings of cotton displayed in a vase. This is a symbol with profound historical implications, as cotton was not just a commodity that drove the American economy, but also a linchpin that perpetuated the institution of slavery and ignited the Civil War. By choosing to focus on symbols rather than human figures, Bradley allows for a broader historical narrative to unfold through her art.

Black History Month 2024: A Platform for Recognition

As Black History Month 2024 hones in on the theme of African Americans and the Arts, Bradley's work serves as an acknowledgment and an elevation of the contributions of Black artists. These contributions have often been overlooked throughout history. Yet, cultural movements such as the Black Renaissance and hip-hop have shone a light on the pervasive influence of Black artistry. With her work, Bradley aspires to continue this legacy.

A Tapestry of Symbols and Stories

In her artwork, Bradley incorporates pieces of newspaper to represent the historical spread of information. She also pens brief stories on the back of each piece, ensuring that the meaning and intent behind her creations are clear and accessible. Some of her art is currently gracing the walls of the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Beyond that, she harbors plans to open an art studio in East Tampa. This studio is intended to offer a space for others to paint and express issues that matter to them, furthering the reach and impact of her work.