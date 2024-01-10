Art League of Ocean City: 60 Years of Artistic and Community Triumphs

Marking its 60th anniversary in 2023, the Art League of Ocean City celebrated its most successful year to date, not just in terms of programs and finances, but as a vibrant community hub that goes beyond displaying art. Under the strategic leadership of Executive Director Rina Thaler, the league has expanded its outreach, touching lives in more ways than one.

Art as a Tool for Recovery

In a noteworthy initiative, the league collaborated with Worcester Goes Purple on the "Art of Recovery" project. The goal was to support individuals in recovery from addiction, thereby contributing to the de-stigmatization of addiction. Artists were paired with those in recovery across several counties. The result was a series of powerful portraits, each accompanied by QR codes that link to the subjects' stories. These exhibits have been displayed at the National Institute of Drug Abuse and are set to feature at Salisbury University.

The Art League's commitment to the community extends to several layers. Engaging with community colleges, high schools, and other organizations, it has used art as a medium to raise awareness about addiction and mental health. The league's Heart and Soul classes, free monthly sessions provided for those in recovery, have enabled participants to express themselves through art. The league's involvement with the community doesn't stop there. It has provided art classes to various groups, including homeschoolers and the Salvation Army, and offered scholarships for summer camps.