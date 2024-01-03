Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

Museums and galleries around the world are breaking down barriers, making art more accessible to people with disabilities through tactile panels. A shining example of this trend is on display at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa. The festival features tactile versions of artworks, including a collaborative series by photographer Gauri Gill and Warli artist Rajesh Vangad. These tactile panels are designed to be touched and often include Braille, enabling visually impaired visitors to appreciate the artworks.

Accessibility in Cultural Spaces

Siddhant Shah, a heritage architect, and accessibility consultant, together with his mother Anisha, co-founded Access for All. This initiative was born out of a need to address the exclusion of people with disabilities from cultural spaces in India. They’ve produced tactile guides for a variety of museums and art spaces, one of which is the tactile gallery ‘Anubhav’ at the National Museum in New Delhi.

The Role of Tactile Graphics

The Centre of Excellence in Tactile Graphics, which was in operation until 2018, played a pivotal role in creating tactile graphics for educational and cultural institutions. Continuing this vital work is the Raised Lines Foundation, a nonprofit startup focusing on functionality and comprehension in tactile design.

Art, Touch, and Inclusion

The creation of tactile art involves a deep understanding of the original artwork and the artist’s vision. It’s about translating visual information into a tactile format that can be perceived through touch. Despite the inherent challenges, such as the lower resolution of tactile graphics compared to visual images and the limitation in conveying colors, which are replaced by tactile shading, these initiatives have been met with positive responses. They’re not only making art accessible to the visually impaired community but also employing individuals with visual disabilities, further promoting inclusivity in the cultural sector.