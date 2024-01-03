en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

Museums and galleries around the world are breaking down barriers, making art more accessible to people with disabilities through tactile panels. A shining example of this trend is on display at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa. The festival features tactile versions of artworks, including a collaborative series by photographer Gauri Gill and Warli artist Rajesh Vangad. These tactile panels are designed to be touched and often include Braille, enabling visually impaired visitors to appreciate the artworks.

Accessibility in Cultural Spaces

Siddhant Shah, a heritage architect, and accessibility consultant, together with his mother Anisha, co-founded Access for All. This initiative was born out of a need to address the exclusion of people with disabilities from cultural spaces in India. They’ve produced tactile guides for a variety of museums and art spaces, one of which is the tactile gallery ‘Anubhav’ at the National Museum in New Delhi.

The Role of Tactile Graphics

The Centre of Excellence in Tactile Graphics, which was in operation until 2018, played a pivotal role in creating tactile graphics for educational and cultural institutions. Continuing this vital work is the Raised Lines Foundation, a nonprofit startup focusing on functionality and comprehension in tactile design.

Art, Touch, and Inclusion

The creation of tactile art involves a deep understanding of the original artwork and the artist’s vision. It’s about translating visual information into a tactile format that can be perceived through touch. Despite the inherent challenges, such as the lower resolution of tactile graphics compared to visual images and the limitation in conveying colors, which are replaced by tactile shading, these initiatives have been met with positive responses. They’re not only making art accessible to the visually impaired community but also employing individuals with visual disabilities, further promoting inclusivity in the cultural sector.

0
Artists/Artwork India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paul Cassar's Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis's First Christmas Crib

By Quadri Adejumo

Hub Gallery to Host Ian Joseph Jackson's 'The Liberation Of Color II'

By BNN Correspondents

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

By Muhammad Jawad

Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates 'Floral Rendezvous' in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar

By BNN Correspondents

Prestigious Artist and Educator Pope.L Dies at 68, Leaving a Profound ...
@Artists/Artwork · 4 hours
Prestigious Artist and Educator Pope.L Dies at 68, Leaving a Profound ...
heart comment 0
Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source

By BNN Correspondents

Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source
AllRightsReserved and KAWS Unveil Limited Edition CALM NIGHT Sculpture

By Muthana Al-Najjar

AllRightsReserved and KAWS Unveil Limited Edition CALM NIGHT Sculpture
The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media and Consumer Culture

By Justice Nwafor

The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media and Consumer Culture
Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
52 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
54 seconds
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
56 seconds
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
57 seconds
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
59 seconds
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
1 min
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
1 min
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
1 min
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
1 min
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app