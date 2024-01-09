en English
Artists/Artwork

Antisemitism Lawsuit Hits Art Institute of Chicago Amid Leadership Upheaval at Indianapolis Museum Newfields

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Antisemitism Lawsuit Hits Art Institute of Chicago Amid Leadership Upheaval at Indianapolis Museum Newfields

In a disconcerting turn of events, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) finds itself embroiled in a lawsuit alleging pervasive and severe antisemitic harassment and discrimination under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The legal action was initiated on behalf of a master’s degree student in the Art Therapy and Counseling program in December 2023.

Leadership Crisis at Indianapolis Museum Newfields

While the SAIC grapples with legal strife, a leadership crisis unfolds at the Indianapolis Museum Newfields. The institution has witnessed a significant turnover in its leadership, marked by the resignations of six members from its board of trustees. The abrupt departure of chief executive Colette Pierce Burnette in November has been followed by a domino effect of resignations, including notable figures such as Jason Noyan, Otto Frenzel IV, Gary Hirschberg, Adrienne Sims, Sherron Rogers, and Sean Huddleston.

Departures a Setback for Community Progress

Sean Huddleston’s spokesperson indicated that his departure is a significant setback for community progress. Meanwhile, Adrienne Sims cited a lack of inclusiveness and consultation in leadership decisions as her reason for leaving. Burnette, who was the first Black executive at Newfields, had replaced Charles Venable after he resigned over a racially insensitive job listing. The reasons for Burnette’s abrupt departure have been kept under wraps.

Board Composition and Future Plans

In the wake of these resignations, Burnette was temporarily succeeded by Michael Kubacki, a white former trustee and banker. The board of trustees has been reduced from 30 to 24 members, with two new additions, Robert Scheele and Leon Jackson. Despite the significant changes in leadership, the board has stated that their strategy, mission, and values remain unchanged. Additionally, four members of the board of governors have also left, although this board, separate from the board of trustees, is a volunteer group assisting with programming and events, and does not hold fiduciary responsibility.

Artists/Artwork Society United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

