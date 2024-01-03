en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Anakbanwa: Empowering Regional Creatives and Enhancing Tourism in the Philippines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Anakbanwa: Empowering Regional Creatives and Enhancing Tourism in the Philippines

In the heartland of the Philippines, an art residency program named Anakbanwa is rewriting the rules of how we support and promote local artists and tourism. Under the stewardship of Congressman Christopher ‘Toff’ de Venecia, this initiative has, in its third year, become a beacon for artists nationwide.

Empowering Artists and Enhancing Tourism

Designed to decentralize creativity, Anakbanwa aims to nurture creatives across the regions and communities. It’s a government-funded program that has successfully merged the arts and tourism industries, simultaneously promoting the picturesque tourist destinations of Pangasinan.

A Residency in Dagupan, Pangasinan

This year, the program provided grants to five multi-disciplinary artists: Lala Monserrat, Russ Ligtas, Eduard Gabrillo, Alanis Avenilla, and Dale Magsino. These artists journeyed to Dagupan, Pangasinan for a one-month residency. Here, they found themselves diving deep into the local culture, learning from mentors, and sharing their knowledge with the upcoming generation of creatives.

An Immersion into the Local Culture

These artists explored various sites within the fourth district of Pangasinan, absorbing its rich cultural tapestry and history. The result was a series of artworks inspired by their unique experiences and interpretations. Notably, Alanis Avenilla, one of the resident artists, built a functional installation acting as both a waste disposal and lifeguard shelter.

Anakbanwa Art Exhibition: A Showcase of Talent

At the culmination of the residency, the artists displayed their works at the Anakbanwa Art Exhibition, held at the historic MacArthur House in Dagupan. The showcase was a testament to their immersion, each piece reflecting the province’s influence on their creative process.

Anakbanwa, translating to ‘people coming together’, is more than just a residency program. It’s a platform that empowers regional creatives, integrates arts with community development, and enhances tourism, all while celebrating the dynamic human spirit.

0
Artists/Artwork Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Strides in Everhart Museum Art Heist Case; Art World Mourns Alexis Smith

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ai Weiwei's New Portuguese Studio: A Sanctuary Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vanessa Forero's Life Story Moves Ben Fogle to Tears on 'New Lives in the Wild'

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Maniam Selven Illuminates Father's Artistic Legacy in Recent Exhibition

By Rafia Tasleem

Gaza 2024: A Mural of Resilience Amidst Devastation ...
@Artists/Artwork · 2 hours
Gaza 2024: A Mural of Resilience Amidst Devastation ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance
L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action
DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

By María Alejandra Trujillo

DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage
Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student’s Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China
Latest Headlines
World News
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
24 seconds
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
39 seconds
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
59 seconds
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
1 min
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
1 min
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
2 mins
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
3 mins
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
3 mins
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
4 mins
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app