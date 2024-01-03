Anakbanwa: Empowering Regional Creatives and Enhancing Tourism in the Philippines

In the heartland of the Philippines, an art residency program named Anakbanwa is rewriting the rules of how we support and promote local artists and tourism. Under the stewardship of Congressman Christopher ‘Toff’ de Venecia, this initiative has, in its third year, become a beacon for artists nationwide.

Empowering Artists and Enhancing Tourism

Designed to decentralize creativity, Anakbanwa aims to nurture creatives across the regions and communities. It’s a government-funded program that has successfully merged the arts and tourism industries, simultaneously promoting the picturesque tourist destinations of Pangasinan.

A Residency in Dagupan, Pangasinan

This year, the program provided grants to five multi-disciplinary artists: Lala Monserrat, Russ Ligtas, Eduard Gabrillo, Alanis Avenilla, and Dale Magsino. These artists journeyed to Dagupan, Pangasinan for a one-month residency. Here, they found themselves diving deep into the local culture, learning from mentors, and sharing their knowledge with the upcoming generation of creatives.

An Immersion into the Local Culture

These artists explored various sites within the fourth district of Pangasinan, absorbing its rich cultural tapestry and history. The result was a series of artworks inspired by their unique experiences and interpretations. Notably, Alanis Avenilla, one of the resident artists, built a functional installation acting as both a waste disposal and lifeguard shelter.

Anakbanwa Art Exhibition: A Showcase of Talent

At the culmination of the residency, the artists displayed their works at the Anakbanwa Art Exhibition, held at the historic MacArthur House in Dagupan. The showcase was a testament to their immersion, each piece reflecting the province’s influence on their creative process.

Anakbanwa, translating to ‘people coming together’, is more than just a residency program. It’s a platform that empowers regional creatives, integrates arts with community development, and enhances tourism, all while celebrating the dynamic human spirit.