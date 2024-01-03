en English
Artists/Artwork

AllRightsReserved and KAWS Unveil Limited Edition CALM NIGHT Sculpture

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
AllRightsReserved and KAWS Unveil Limited Edition CALM NIGHT Sculpture

Artistic powerhouses AllRightsReserved (ARR) and KAWS have once again combined their creative forces to present a new limited-edition bronze sculpture titled CALM NIGHT. This latest collaboration marks another milestone in their longstanding partnership, which has been marked by several successful global launches since its commencement in 2010.

Unveiling CALM NIGHT

The CALM NIGHT sculpture is a testament to the unique artistic sensibilities of ARR and KAWS. Limited to only 250 sculptures, with an additional 50 artist proofs, the exclusivity of the edition further enhances its appeal. The design features a bunny-like figure in a lying position with its hands covering its eyes, a symbol of tranquility and peace.

Craftmanship and Availability

Each CALM NIGHT piece, with dimensions of L165 x W67 x H39mm, is meticulously crafted from bronze, underscoring its premium nature. Fans and collectors were invited to express their interest in the coveted sculpture from 10 p.m. EDT on January 3, with shipping slated for later in the month.

Release Platform

The registration for this release was made available through DDTStore, a platform that has been frequently associated with ARR and KAWS releases. This portal served as the exclusive gateway for art enthusiasts worldwide to own a piece of this remarkable collaboration.

The launch of CALM NIGHT not only marks the continuation of the successful partnership between ARR and KAWS but also serves as a celebration of their recent KAWS:HOLIDAY event in Indonesia. This release is a testament to the duo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of art and making it accessible to a global audience.

Artists/Artwork Fashion
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

