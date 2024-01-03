AllRightsReserved and KAWS Unveil Limited Edition CALM NIGHT Sculpture

Artistic powerhouses AllRightsReserved (ARR) and KAWS have once again combined their creative forces to present a new limited-edition bronze sculpture titled CALM NIGHT. This latest collaboration marks another milestone in their longstanding partnership, which has been marked by several successful global launches since its commencement in 2010.

Unveiling CALM NIGHT

The CALM NIGHT sculpture is a testament to the unique artistic sensibilities of ARR and KAWS. Limited to only 250 sculptures, with an additional 50 artist proofs, the exclusivity of the edition further enhances its appeal. The design features a bunny-like figure in a lying position with its hands covering its eyes, a symbol of tranquility and peace.

Craftmanship and Availability

Each CALM NIGHT piece, with dimensions of L165 x W67 x H39mm, is meticulously crafted from bronze, underscoring its premium nature. Fans and collectors were invited to express their interest in the coveted sculpture from 10 p.m. EDT on January 3, with shipping slated for later in the month.

Release Platform

The registration for this release was made available through DDTStore, a platform that has been frequently associated with ARR and KAWS releases. This portal served as the exclusive gateway for art enthusiasts worldwide to own a piece of this remarkable collaboration.

The launch of CALM NIGHT not only marks the continuation of the successful partnership between ARR and KAWS but also serves as a celebration of their recent KAWS:HOLIDAY event in Indonesia. This release is a testament to the duo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of art and making it accessible to a global audience.