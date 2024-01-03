en English
Artists/Artwork

Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

In a serene corner of Portugal’s countryside, celebrated Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei has unveiled his latest architectural marvel: a 30,000 square-foot studio, designed in the traditional Chinese joinery style, devoid of nails or adhesives. The studio, a testament to his design prowess, quietly perches above Ai’s home in the pastoral Alentejo region, an hour’s journey southeast of Lisbon.

A Life in Exile

Weiwei, a vocal critic of various global political matters, has been living in exile due to the looming threat of detention by Chinese authorities. In 2015, following his release from house arrest in Beijing, he relocated to Berlin. However, the bustling city life eventually led him to seek solace in Portugal, where he has resided for the past three years.

Controversy and Backlash

Ai’s outspokenness on sensitive political issues, such as American Jewish influence on U.S. support for Israel, has stirred significant controversy. His contentious remarks led to the indefinite postponement of his exhibition at a renowned London gallery. This is not new territory for Ai, who has previously criticized Israeli policies, the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Brexit, Putin, and Trump, and faced backlash for his observations about German society post-asylum.

The Art of ‘Occupying Circumstances’

In his Portuguese sanctuary, Ai savors a tranquil existence. Along with three assistants, a local mastiff, and exotic creatures like turacos and koi fish, he resides in a property he purchased randomly. The remnants of the previous owners’ lives serve as decor, echoing Ai’s artistic philosophy of ‘occupying circumstances.’ Interestingly, his home houses only one piece of his art: a Lego rendition of his early work ‘Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn.’

Artists/Artwork China Portugal
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

