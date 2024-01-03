Ai Weiwei Unveils New Studio in Portugal Amid Controversy

In a serene corner of Portugal’s countryside, celebrated Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei has unveiled his latest architectural marvel: a 30,000 square-foot studio, designed in the traditional Chinese joinery style, devoid of nails or adhesives. The studio, a testament to his design prowess, quietly perches above Ai’s home in the pastoral Alentejo region, an hour’s journey southeast of Lisbon.

A Life in Exile

Weiwei, a vocal critic of various global political matters, has been living in exile due to the looming threat of detention by Chinese authorities. In 2015, following his release from house arrest in Beijing, he relocated to Berlin. However, the bustling city life eventually led him to seek solace in Portugal, where he has resided for the past three years.

Controversy and Backlash

Ai’s outspokenness on sensitive political issues, such as American Jewish influence on U.S. support for Israel, has stirred significant controversy. His contentious remarks led to the indefinite postponement of his exhibition at a renowned London gallery. This is not new territory for Ai, who has previously criticized Israeli policies, the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Brexit, Putin, and Trump, and faced backlash for his observations about German society post-asylum.

The Art of ‘Occupying Circumstances’

In his Portuguese sanctuary, Ai savors a tranquil existence. Along with three assistants, a local mastiff, and exotic creatures like turacos and koi fish, he resides in a property he purchased randomly. The remnants of the previous owners’ lives serve as decor, echoing Ai’s artistic philosophy of ‘occupying circumstances.’ Interestingly, his home houses only one piece of his art: a Lego rendition of his early work ‘Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn.’