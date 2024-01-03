en English
Artists/Artwork

Ai Weiwei: Building ‘Useless’ Studios and a New Life in Portugal

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Ai Weiwei: Building ‘Useless’ Studios and a New Life in Portugal

In an unexpected turn, celebrated Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has embarked on the construction of a new studio in the serene countryside of Portugal. Known for his vibrant activism and standing as China’s most illustrious dissident artist, Ai has been unable to return to his homeland since his release from house arrest in 2015. Despite owning studios in Beijing and Berlin, he delves into building another 30,000 square-foot space, which he whimsically labels a ‘useless building.’

Trading Berlin’s Bustle for Portugal’s Peace

After departing from the kinetic pace of Berlin, Ai Weiwei has found solace in the tranquility of Portugal. He resides in a 40-acre property, sharing his space with his assistants and a mastiff, a legacy of the previous property owner. His new home is lightly adorned with art, including a Lego interpretation of his iconic work ‘Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn.’ Further personalizing his environment, he has introduced koi fish and exotic birds to his property.

Ancient Chinese Joinery: A Touch of Home

In a compelling blend of old and new, the studio is being constructed using ancient Chinese joinery techniques, abstaining from the use of nails or adhesives. This fusion of traditional practices within the European countryside offers a unique glimpse into Ai’s complex relationship with his roots and his constant evolution as an artist.

Outspoken Dissidence: The Ai Weiwei Legacy

Despite his geographical distance from China, Ai continues to be a robust voice in global political discourse. His candid views on political matters often ignite controversy, such as his recent comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the sway of American Jews on U.S. foreign policy. This led to the delay of his exhibition in London. Regardless of receiving flak for his strong criticisms of various governments and his remarks on German society, Ai has found a sanctuary in Portugal, free from the harsh glare of global criticism.

Artists/Artwork China Portugal
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Artists/Artwork

