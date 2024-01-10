ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Dimpy Bhalotia to Preside as Jury President, New Initiatives Introduced

The One Club for Creativity, a non-profit organization, has unveiled its jury for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards, a prominent global competition honoring exceptional design and advertising work. The jury comprises 259 top creatives from 48 countries, including notable Indian creatives. The final round of judging will conclude in April 2024, with award finalists publicized in May.

Indian Creatives in the Spotlight

Mumbai-based photographer and creative director Dimpy Bhalotia has been chosen to preside over the Photography discipline as Jury President. Other Indian creatives who have made it to the jury include Soumitro Ghosh from Mathew and Ghosh Architects, Anushka Sani of Thought Over Design, Poornima Seetharaman from Take Two – Zynga, Sumitra Sengupta of FCB India, and Juhi Vishnani from November.

New Additions to ADC 103rd Annual Awards

The ADC 103rd Annual Awards has introduced several new elements, including the Best of Non-Profit award, which celebrates outstanding work in the non-profit sector. The awards have also expanded storytelling categories within advertising to recognize a broader range of creativity. A special tiered pricing structure has been implemented to encourage participation from smaller agencies and freelancers, making the awards more accessible.

Winners to be Announced During Creative Week 2024

Winners of the ADC 103rd Annual Awards will be revealed during Creative Week 2024 in New York. This event promises to be a celebratory showcase of the year’s best creative work from around the globe.

The One Club for Creativity continues its commitment to reinvesting revenue from award entries into industry programs. These programs concentrate on areas such as education, diversity, equity, inclusion, gender equality, and creative development, furthering the organization’s mission to support and celebrate the creative community.