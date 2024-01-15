2024 Tet Gift Collection: A Fusion of Vietnamese Traditional Lacquer Techniques & Classic Art

In a novel amalgamation of traditional Vietnamese lacquer techniques and classic artworks, the 2024 Tet Gift Collection has been unveiled. The collection, inspired by the renowned lacquer artist Nguyen Huyen’s 1975 ‘Ngu Tao’ (Fish and Hornwort) painting, offers a unique way to celebrate the New Year. This iconic painting, portraying four elegant goldfish intertwined with hornwort branches, has become a cultural emblem of Vietnam. The artwork is imbued with deep symbolism, signifying vitality, abundance, and prosperity.

The Moon n Sun Project and Artistic Endeavour

The Moon n Sun project, steered by a group of young designers, has breathed life into this eminent painting by designing an array of lacquered boxes. These boxes, available in a range of sizes and shapes, encapsulate blessings of energy, peace, prosperity, and happiness for the imminent New Year. The intent goes beyond mere design; they aim to narrate a folk tale that interlaces elements of Vietnamese fine arts, pays tribute to the talent of Vietnamese artists, and underscores the traditional lacquer craft of Ha Thai village in Hanoi.

Preserving Rich Cultural Values

At the heart of this project is a broader objective to promote and safeguard the profound cultural values inherent in Vietnamese society. By merging intricate lacquer techniques with a beloved national symbol, the Moon n Sun project is contributing to the preservation of Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage. As the lacquered boxes of the Tet Gift Collection find their way into homes, they carry with them the spirit of the Vietnamese New Year, embodying wishes for energy, peace, prosperity, and happiness.

The Impact Beyond Art

The Tet Gift Collection is more than a showcase of artistic talent; it’s a cultural statement. In a world where traditional arts are often overshadowed by modern trends, the Moon n Sun project stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of cultural heritage. As we step into 2024, the Tet Gift Collection serves as a reminder of the timeless value of tradition, even as we embrace the promise of the future.