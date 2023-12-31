2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

The dawn of 2024 is set to bring a fresh wave of innovations and trends across several industries. From the emergence of AI-driven travel assistants to the rise of sustainable practices in the beauty industry, the upcoming year promises significant advancements.

AI Revolutionizing Travel Industry

One of the most striking innovations comes from the travel sector with the launch of TripGenie, an AI-powered travel assistant by Trip.com. Introduced in July 2023, TripGenie revolutionizes the travel experience through personalized responses to travelers’ queries, including instant bookings and itinerary creation.

Robotic Advancements in Singapore’s Building Industry

In the building sector, Singapore showcases the potential for a significant technological leap. Robots and automated software are foreseen to boost the industry from 2024 onwards, a trend highlighted at the International Built Environment Week (IBEW) in 2023. The event brought together industry players from around the globe to share knowledge and network.

Shaping Social Media and Lifestyle Trends

On the social media front, TikTok continues to dictate trends. The viral food-related concept ‘girldinner’ emerged as a significant trend in 2023, capturing global attention. In the beauty industry, the focus has shifted towards sustainable practices, with a rise in refillable products in response to increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging options.

Art and Film Industry: A Glimpse into the Future

Art enthusiasts can anticipate solo exhibitions of Singaporean artists and international artists, including Olafur Eliasson, at the National Gallery Singapore and the Singapore Art Museum in 2024. The film industry has a plethora of offerings in store, with ‘The Mission’, a documentary about the life of John Allen Chau, and ‘Dune Part Two’, a sequel to the 2021 science fiction epic, scheduled for release in the upcoming year.

Fashion Embraces Gender Fluidity

Fashion trends are increasingly reflecting societal changes, with a notable lean towards gender fluidity. Celebrities like Timothee Chalamet are embracing women’s fashion pieces, signaling a broader acceptance of this trend among the public, including in Singapore.

As we step into 2024, these anticipated trends and advancements promise a year of growth, innovation, and evolution across various sectors. The blend of technology, sustainability, and creativity paints a promising picture of the future.