Artists Withdraw from CTM Festival in Solidarity with Strike Germany Movement

In a significant act of solidarity, several artists have withdrawn from the CTM Festival in Berlin, aligning themselves with the Strike Germany movement. Among the artists are Jyoty and Manuka Honey, who were slated to perform at the festival’s opening event at the renowned club Berghain on January 26th. The artists were set to share the stage with Skrillex and Safety Trance, but have chosen to forgo the opportunity in protest.

Strike Germany: A Stand Against Censorship

Initiated earlier this week, Strike Germany protests the stifling and censorship of pro-Palestinian artists by German institutions. The movement has rapidly gained traction, drawing support from a wide range of cultural workers and electronic acts. Notable names in the industry, including Kelman Duran, Arabian Panther, Bill Kouligas, and WTCHCRFT, have thrown their weight behind the cause.

Repercussions of the Strike

In the wake of the strike, the New York festival dweller made the startling announcement that there will be no Berlin edition in 2024. This decision is a direct response to the challenges faced by artists in Berlin and Germany who have lost jobs and endured online harassment for expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments. These events began unfolding since October 7th.

CTM 2024: A Festival Under Fire

Despite the controversy, CTM 2024, themed ‘sustain’, is scheduled to run from January 26th to February 4th across various venues in Berlin. The festival, which now finds itself at the heart of the conflict, has been approached for comments on the situation. As Germany grapples with accusations of suppressing freedom of expression and supporting anti-Palestinian racism, the spotlight is now firmly on the CTM Festival and its response to these allegations.