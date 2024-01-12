en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Artists Withdraw from CTM Festival in Solidarity with Strike Germany Movement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Artists Withdraw from CTM Festival in Solidarity with Strike Germany Movement

In a significant act of solidarity, several artists have withdrawn from the CTM Festival in Berlin, aligning themselves with the Strike Germany movement. Among the artists are Jyoty and Manuka Honey, who were slated to perform at the festival’s opening event at the renowned club Berghain on January 26th. The artists were set to share the stage with Skrillex and Safety Trance, but have chosen to forgo the opportunity in protest.

Strike Germany: A Stand Against Censorship

Initiated earlier this week, Strike Germany protests the stifling and censorship of pro-Palestinian artists by German institutions. The movement has rapidly gained traction, drawing support from a wide range of cultural workers and electronic acts. Notable names in the industry, including Kelman Duran, Arabian Panther, Bill Kouligas, and WTCHCRFT, have thrown their weight behind the cause.

Repercussions of the Strike

In the wake of the strike, the New York festival dweller made the startling announcement that there will be no Berlin edition in 2024. This decision is a direct response to the challenges faced by artists in Berlin and Germany who have lost jobs and endured online harassment for expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments. These events began unfolding since October 7th.

CTM 2024: A Festival Under Fire

Despite the controversy, CTM 2024, themed ‘sustain’, is scheduled to run from January 26th to February 4th across various venues in Berlin. The festival, which now finds itself at the heart of the conflict, has been approached for comments on the situation. As Germany grapples with accusations of suppressing freedom of expression and supporting anti-Palestinian racism, the spotlight is now firmly on the CTM Festival and its response to these allegations.

0
Arts & Entertainment Germany International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Fiokee Breaks New Ground with Vocal Debut in 'If You Don't Mind'
The Nigerian music industry is reverberating with the melodious strumming of a new tune. ‘If You Don’t Mind,’ the latest single from acclaimed guitarist and musician Fiokee, is not just a song—it’s a symphony of creative innovation featuring the artist’s vocal debut and a successful collaboration with producer Xtofa. From Strings to Singing Fiokee, celebrated
Fiokee Breaks New Ground with Vocal Debut in 'If You Don't Mind'
Nicolas Cage Disinterested in Reprising Superman Role, Cites CGI Issues
7 mins ago
Nicolas Cage Disinterested in Reprising Superman Role, Cites CGI Issues
Bay Area Gears Up for a Vibrant Array of Cultural and Entertainment Events in 2024
7 mins ago
Bay Area Gears Up for a Vibrant Array of Cultural and Entertainment Events in 2024
Country Music's Unveiled Truth: A Study on Diversity and Inclusion
3 mins ago
Country Music's Unveiled Truth: A Study on Diversity and Inclusion
2024 Brings a Diverse Array of Colony Simulation Games
4 mins ago
2024 Brings a Diverse Array of Colony Simulation Games
Mount Carmel Academy Art Students Craft Mardi Gras-Inspired Decorations
5 mins ago
Mount Carmel Academy Art Students Craft Mardi Gras-Inspired Decorations
Latest Headlines
World News
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
10 seconds
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
3 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
3 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
3 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
4 mins
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
5 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
6 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
7 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
7 mins
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app